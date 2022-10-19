British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Australian sports stars revolt over mining, fossil fuel sponsorships

Australian sports stars revolt over mining, fossil fuel sponsorships

CRICKET / NETBALL: Stars from two of Australia’s favourite sporting codes are pushing back against lucrative energy and mining sponsorship deals, with cricket captain Pat Cummins leading the charge yesterday (Oct 18).

CricketVolleyball
By AFP

Wednesday 19 October 2022, 10:30AM

Australian cricket Test captain Pat Cummins is a vocal proponent of action on climate change, an urgent issue in fire, drought and flood-prone Australia. Photo: AFP

Australian cricket Test captain Pat Cummins is a vocal proponent of action on climate change, an urgent issue in fire, drought and flood-prone Australia. Photo: AFP

Cummins, whose role as Test captain makes him one of Australia’s most prominent public figures, told local media he would no longer appear in adverts for sponsor Alinta Energy.

The 29-year-old fast bowler is a vocal proponent of action on climate change, an urgent issue in fire, drought and flood-prone Australia.

Cricket Australia yesterday abruptly announced its four-year-old sponsorship deal with Alinta would end in 2023, citing a change in the firm’s “brand strategy”.

Cricket administrators denied the parting had anything to do with Cummins, despite reports of changing-room disquiet.

The player said the relationship with sponsors was “a balance”.

“We’ve seen certain players make decisions based on certain religions or certain foods, they won’t partner with specific partners,” Cummins said.

Australia’s economy is heavily dependent on coal, gas and mineral exports and the companies involved are among the country’s more profitable.

Energy and mining firms channel a small percentage of their earnings into sports from cricket to rugby and netball, sparking a clash of cultures with increasingly environmentally and culturally conscious players.

Pro-fossil fuel media commentator Chris Kelly accused Cummins of “having a whinge” and carrying out an “idiotic” protest.

Cultural sensitivities

This week Australia’s netball team objected to wearing jerseys with a multimillion-dollar mining sponsor on them after concerns raised by an Aboriginal player.

Hancock Prospecting, a mining company led by Australia’s richest person Gina Rinehart, this year announced an Aus$15 million (B342mn) sponsorship with Netball Australia, which has booked losses of $7mn over the past two years.

Brightview Center

But the sponsorship has reportedly caused turmoil inside the Australian Diamonds national team, with Aboriginal squad member Donnell Wallam raising concerns about the company’s treatment of Indigenous communities.

Her stance has reportedly been widely backed by other players.

Lang Hancock, founder of Hancock Prospecting and Rinehart’s father, suggested in 1984 dumping chemicals in water sources to sterilise Aboriginal populations that caused trouble.

Netball Australia said it was aware of “cultural sensitivities raised by a Diamonds squad member” but said it would retain the deal with Hancock.

“Netball Australia and Hancock Prospecting have been working tirelessly to acknowledge and recognise the sensitivities, to further understand the concerns of that squad member and to provide avenues for support,” the national body said in a statement.

Netball Australia chair Wendy Archer denied reports the team had boycotted uniforms with the Hancock Prospecting logo during recent games in New Zealand.

Volleyball Australia, also sponsored by Hancock Prospecting, last week said the controversy was surprising - instead praising Rinehart for her philanthropic spirit.

“Mrs Rinehart’s selfless commitment to women’s sport deserves the accolades of our great sporting nation,” it said.

Former Wallabies captain turned senator David Pocock has voiced his objection to Santos energy’s sponsorship of the national rugby team he once led.

“I was always proud to represent my country. As a rugby player, that’s what you dream of. It’s been difficult to watch a partnership emerge with Santos,” Pocock recently told local media.

“I really think fossil-fuel sponsorship is the new cigarette sponsorship, where they are advertising a product that we now know is destroying our home planet and our futures.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mai Khao hosts fundraising bike race for local schools
Man City stumble gives Spurs, Chelsea hope of title fight
Benzema wins Ballon d’Or as Putellas retains women’s prize
‘Historic day’ as Namibia stun Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup opener
Salah downs Man City as Arsenal extend lead in Premier League
Tottenham face Richarlison scare after Kane closes gap on leaders Arsenal
Liverpool renew Man City rivalry after poor start
Win SEA Games or you go, Prawit warns FAT chief
Laguna Phuket Triathlon returns
Red Bull found guilty of breaching F1 cost cap
Arsenal beat Liverpool to go top, Ronaldo hits 700 in Man Utd win
Rookie Spaniard wins LIV Bangkok event to bag monster prize
Haaland strikes again as Man City go top, Chelsea tame Wolves
Verstappen wins championship in dominant drive after post-race penalty
Thai women go down fighting against USA

 

Phuket community
Concerns raised as reservoirs hit full

Huh? Reservoirs are just artificial lakes with sloping sides scooped out of the earth- no concrete ...(Read More)

Concerns raised as reservoirs hit full

Charles, it would make no difference in pressure at the spillway no matter how deep the lake (reserv...(Read More)

Patong floods amid heavy downpours

The US Pentagon has known polar warming would be a de stabilizing force since the early 70's M...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

Read in BP: Covid policy of China delays return of chinese tourists,....until end 2023!...(Read More)

Concerns raised as reservoirs hit full

@Minimind. Dams in the rest of the world are as deep as natural land contours and surrounding hills ...(Read More)

Concerns raised as reservoirs hit full

Yes Charles, with deepening reservoirs comes of course a whole scenario of wall's strengthening ...(Read More)

Concerns raised as reservoirs hit full

Dam it to many experts on this forum :-) ...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

Tour operators should be urging their taxi service colleagues to slash their prices and behave like ...(Read More)

Patong floods amid heavy downpours

Climate change, the get rich quick scheme trumpeted by carpetbaggers like Elon Musk. How many of the...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

Dek should know that betting seldom make you a winner. :-) And Reactionair Dek plays as always agai...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Laguna Phuket

 