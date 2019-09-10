Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Australian report challenges Thammanat’s claims

Australian report challenges Thammanat’s claims

BANGKOK: An Australian report has challenged Deputy Agriculture Minister Thammanat Prompow’s accounts about his role in a 3.2kg heroin-smuggling crime that landed him in a Sydney jail in 1993.

politicsdrugscrime
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 10 September 2019, 08:18AM

Deputy Agriculture Minister Capt Thammanat Prompow at briefing to explain in Bangkok about his Sydney jail time on July 11. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post

Deputy Agriculture Minister Capt Thammanat Prompow at briefing to explain in Bangkok about his Sydney jail time on July 11. Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill / Bangkok Post

The Sydney Morning Herald yesterday (Sept 10) published an investigative report titled From sinister to minister: politician’s drug trafficking jail time revealed about the case based on court documents.

In July, when news the Palang Pracharath MP for Phayao province might be allocated a minister’s seat emerged, there were questions about his suitability because of his shady past. Some people knew about his jail time in Australia but no one knew the details of the case until now.

The fact that he changed his names several times further complicated the issue and made verifying his claims almost impossible until Sydney Morning Herald found details about the case in “a six-inch stack of news briefs” and began investigating.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam had said back then the case did not have a bearing on his qualifications as a minister because a person could not take a ministerial post only when his guilt was decided by a Thai court.

Capt Thammanat also held a briefing in July explaining that the heroin charges against him in Australia were not serious and that he was simply “in the wrong place at the wrong time”.

But the Sydney Morning Herald report yesterday shows Capt Thammanat, who went by the name 2nd Lt Manat Bophlom at the time, was among the key members of the gang. The report cited court files detailing police reports, some of which had been obtained by using listening devices in a Sydney hotel room where the members met.

Contrary to what he claimed, Capt Thammanat knew what the content being smuggled was and had earlier helped in Thailand to arrange a visa and bought a plane ticket for a carrier, read the article.

After he was arrested in Sydney, along with his half-brother and two Australians drug smugglers – Sam Calabrese and Mario Constantino, he was charged with conspiracy to import heroin and refused bail.

It said he first denied the charges and was sentenced to nine years in jail. After that, he cooperated and later confessed.

He was sentenced to six years in jail with a non-parole period of four years.

QSI International School Phuket

Besides, the documents suggested he had friends in high places even back then. “Manat’s deep connections in Thailand were underlined when he produced character references from a judge and a police lieutenant-colonel who each said he “always has good behaviours [sic], honesty and is reliable”, read the article.

Capt Thammanat and his half-brother were released on April 14, 1997 and immediately deported.

Judging from the timeline in the article, he apparently did not work in Sydney and was not sent back home because of “a policy of the then mayor of not welcoming foreigners with no permanent residences” like he told reporters during the July briefing.

Although he is a deputy agriculture minister, it is a well-known fact that his key role was as a fixer or coordinator to keep the coalition together. He once told reporters that without him the coalition would collapse.

During the weekend, he managed to lure back the leader of a micro party who threatened, not for the first time, to pull out of the coalition. “I’m a monkey keeper so I need to keep feeding them bananas all the time. I believe they’re full now,” he said, before calling the micro party’s leader to make the point.

In response to the report, Capt Thammanat yesterday evening said it was yet another attempt by the same group of people who tried to discredit him.

“Don’t give it any credit. They keep repeating the same story. I can’t be bothered,” he said.

He added no senior Cabinet minister had asked him about this since they knew it was old news and the works of his political opponents.

 

Read original story here.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Malaysia to make it rain as Indonesian smog pollutes air
US review ranks Thailand’s healthcare sixth best in the world
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Foreigner tax delayed? Struck by lightning! Royal Rainmakers called in? || September 9
Phuket officials apply for B38mn to finally finish new Provincial Hall
Electricity outage to hit Kathu
Widespread water supply outage to hit Phuket Town
Phuket licence plate auction raises B25mn for road safety
British woman escapes serious injury as car slams into tree
Phuket fisherman brought back to life after struck by lightning
Kang calls for TM30 immigration review
Ministry postpones levy on foreign visitors
BCCT in Phuket: Sales expert reveals new way of doing business in new world
Phuket Opinion: Dying for willful ignorance
Phuket lucky licence plates up for auction
Royal Rainmakers called in to replenish Phuket reservoirs

 

Phuket community
Phuket licence plate auction raises B25mn for road safety

They wait a few weeks, until things blow over, then claim how "successful" they are.... ha...(Read More)

Phuket licence plate auction raises B25mn for road safety

Khun Pas, develope some intellect, at least add to the discussion, not just criticize, at least Khun...(Read More)

Hope returns for Phuket Old Town to be granted World Heritage status

And seems to me that Khun Kurt not understand that granting "World Heritage Status"is not ...(Read More)

Phuket officials apply for B38mn to finally finish new Provincial Hall

Hahaha, a lot of money shuffling talks going on now after this debacle construction. How about have ...(Read More)

Dual-pricing for foreigners now legal at Thai public hospitals

And of course, this how it should be. The government subsidizes public hospitals to take care of it...(Read More)

Dual-pricing for foreigners now legal at Thai public hospitals

Government hospitals are subsidized.Why should they give the same prices for foreigners?...(Read More)

Phuket licence plate auction raises B25mn for road safety

" I am always speechless reading thai officials..." Doesn't look like "speechless...(Read More)

Dual-pricing for foreigners now legal at Thai public hospitals

Now, at Sept 29, not only dual pricing, but quattro pricing!!! Four discriminatory groups sett. Sha...(Read More)

Royal Rainmakers called in to replenish Phuket reservoirs

Something about water pipes lead down. What about that floating blue 'pump station', now at ...(Read More)

Phuket licence plate auction raises B25mn for road safety

I am always speechless reading thai officials speaking about prevention. What does the disaster pre...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket

 