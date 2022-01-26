BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Australian Open to allow ‘Where is Peng Shuai?’ shirts after backlash

Australian Open to allow ‘Where is Peng Shuai?’ shirts after backlash

TENNIS: Fans at the Australian Open can wear “Where is Peng Shuai?” shirts as long as they are peaceful, tournament chief Craig Tiley told AFP yesterday (Jan 25), after a backlash over the Grand Slam’s controversial stance.

Tennis
By AFP

Wednesday 26 January 2022, 09:47AM

There are concerns for Peng Shuai’s welfare. Photo: AFP

There are concerns for Peng Shuai’s welfare. Photo: AFP

The about-turn followed video emerging on Sunday of security staff ordering spectators to remove shirts and a banner in support of the Chinese player at Melbourne Park.

It prompted tennis legend Martina Navratilova to brand the move “pathetic”.

Peng, the former doubles world number one, is absent from Melbourne and there are fears for her wellbeing after she alleged online in November that she had been “forced” into sex by a Chinese former vice-premier during a year’s long on-and-off relationship.

Her allegation was quickly censored and the 36-year-old was not heard from for nearly three weeks, before reappearing in public in China. But there are still concerns as to whether she is free.

Tennis Australia, which organises the Australian Open, reiterated its long-standing policy yesterday of “not allowing banners, signs or clothing that are commercial or political”.

But with pressure mounting, Tiley said “Where is Peng Shuai?” T-shirts would be permitted as long as those wearing them were peaceful, adding that security would make case-by-case assessments.

“Yes, as long as they are not coming as a mob to be disruptive but are peaceful,” he told AFP on the sidelines of the Grand Slam.

“It’s all been a bit lost in translation from some people who are not here and don’t really know the full view.

“The situation in the last couple of days is that some people came with a banner on two large poles and we can’t allow that.

“If you are coming to watch the tennis that’s fine, but we can’t allow anyone to cause a disruption at the end of the day.”

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money to print more T-shirts reached its Aus$10,000 (B236,000) goal within two days, with activists pledging to make them available to whoever wants to wear them.

C and C Marine

Relaxation of the policy came as local media cited human rights experts as saying Tennis Australia’s stance could be unlawful.

“There does not appear to be any proper basis for asking an attendee to remove a T-shirt that highlights a human rights issue,” barrister Michael Stanton told The Age newspaper.

Deeply concerning’

The Australian government also waded in with Defence Minister Peter Dutton saying of the Peng situation: “It’s deeply concerning and I think we should be speaking up about these issues.

“I’d encourage not just celebrities but also tennis organisations, including Tennis Australia,” he told Sky News.

“We don’t want to drag sport into politics but this is not a political issue, it’s a human rights issue about the treatment of a young woman who is claiming that she’s been sexually assaulted.”

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has been widely praised for its stance on Peng, demanding to hear from her directly and suspending tournaments in China.

Leading players at the Australian Open have on several occasions said they still hope to hear from Peng so they can be assured of her safety.

Tiley reiterated that “our main concern is the welfare of Peng Shuai and we have worked closely with the WTA”.

“We have staff in China and used our resources to help locate where she was at the beginning. Since then, she’s come out and made some statements.

“We encourage her to have direct conversations,” he added. “The most appropriate people to do that with is the WTA.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Denmark’s Eriksen starts comeback training with Ajax
Ranieri sacked as Watford manager after just 14 games
Chelsea too good for Spurs again, Liverpool close on Man City
Relentless Sadom makes it six in Singapore
City held by Saints, Rashford lifts Man Utd into fourth
Asia blast RoW to set up Game 5 decider
Phuket fighter makes MMA history at Lumpinee
Premier League top-four race hots up as Chelsea stumble
Indonesia confirmed as host of Asean Para Games
Thais to compete in Winter Olympics under national flag
Supergirl wins controversial bout against ‘Barbie’
Djokovic bid for tennis history over for now - and perhaps forever
Benitez sacked as Everton manager
Busanan and doubles pair win titles
Man City sink Chelsea to close in on title, Coutinho denies Man Utd

 

Phuket community
Alcohol hours to be extended to 11pm

Omicron cases are not Delta cases. A world of difference. Omicron is a help to get immunity if we g...(Read More)

Alcohol hours to be extended to 11pm

With a reported 500 cases a day in Phuket, it is likely taht this extension will be short lived...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

Like laws in smart countries dictate, tankers, heavy truck, big busses should have speed limiters an...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption standing slides

In all corrupt countries the general population remains poor. They should teach that given fact in s...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption standing slides

Too many people feed corruption especially around all dealings with Immigration Offices some even th...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

Drunk drivers driving unregistered & uninsured vehicles on AU roads are covered by compulsory in...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

Were both drivers blood alcohol & methamphetamine tested immediately after the crash which woul...(Read More)

Expert says fourth shot ‘not needed yet’

Finally, now also in Thailand the light start shining about over-vaccination nonses, I wrote yester...(Read More)

Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

@Pooliekev, please no drama/crocedile tears. A man in posession of full senses drove a tanker at TO ...(Read More)

Thailand’s corruption standing slides

No need to comment on this article. Every person in this country, local and foreign, know how bad th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 