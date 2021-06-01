The Phuket News
Australian man found dead in Patong

Australian man found dead in Patong

PHUKET: An Australian man was found dead from apparent suicide at his rented room on Nanai Rd in Patong today (June 1).

patongdeathsuicidecrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 1 June 2021, 07:21PM

The revolver found at the scene. Photo: Patong Police

The revolver found at the scene. Photo: Patong Police

Patong Police were called to the residence just after 6pm.

Officers arrived to find the man, a 62-year-old from the Australian state of Victoria, slumped over in a chair. A revolver was on the floor nearby

Patong Police noted in their report that a letter was found beside the man’s passport on a table nearby.

The letter detailed constant harassment by another foreigner on the island, and inaction by authorities to act on a formal complaint he had filed with the Patong Police.

AXA Insurance PCL

The letter identified the man, and claimed that the man had sold him the gun.

The time of death was estimated to be 4pm.

Police are continuing their investigation, noted the report.

The room where the man was found is to be examined thoroughly and officers are waiting on the results of a post-mortem examination by doctors at Patong Hospital, the report concluded.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

