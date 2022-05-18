Australian man dies in fall from Patong hotel

PHUKET: A 21-year-old Australian tourist died after falling from the 11th floor of the Royal Paradise Hotel in Patong last night (May 17).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 18 May 2022, 02:26PM

Lt Col Sarit Butnongsang of the Patong Police was called to the scene at about 10pm.

Officers arrived to find the body of the man on the access driveway to the back of the hotel. He had suffered fatal head trauma.

Hotel staff confirmed that the man, from New South Wales, had been staying in a room on the 11th floor of the hotel. He checked in to the hotel on May 14 and was scheduled to check out on May 28.

The man’s body was taken to Patong Hospital for post-mortem examination as part of the police investigation into the man’s death.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man’s name until it has been confirmed that his next of kin have been notified.