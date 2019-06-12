PHUKET: The mother of the 33-year-old Australian man who died after a fall at a Patong hotel on Sunday has raised serious concerns about the circumstances of her son’s death, especially the fact that he was taking prescribed Tramadol when the incident happened.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 12 June 2019, 12:33PM

Australian tourist Daniel Partridge, 33, was on the prescribed heavy painkiller Tramadol at the time of his fall from a Patong hotel on Sunday (June 9). Photo: frankieleon / Flickr

Linda Partridge in an email to The Phuket News also pointed out that her son, Daniel, was not travelling alone. “His friend and travelling companion was in the adjacent room,” she wrote.

“His friend advised me that they had not been drinking all day but had just had a few in the evening,” Mrs Patridge added, disputing witness reports detailed in the initial report by police. (See story here.)

Daniel had been involved in an accident three nights before his fall, and had been prescribed the painkiller Tramadol, Mrs Patridge explained.

The heavy drug incurred side effects, “including hallucinations and other things which had apparently impacted on Daniel on the previous night and the night of his death,” she wrote.

Mrs Patridge also pointed out other omissions from the initial police report.

“For example, Dan’s room was latched from the inside, so he wasn’t locked out,” she explained.

“Also, we have photos of the hives and allergic reaction on his skin from the Tramadol medication which the hospital incorrectly diagnosed as insect bites.

“After first taking the Tramadol, Dan returned to hospital to complain of dizziness and disorientation etc, but they gave him a brain scan and said he was okay rather than realising that it was the medication side effects,” Mrs Patridge noted.

“We have only pieced some of this together based on his ongoing messages and phone calls and his travelling companion’s advice.

“We sincerely believe that he had been hallucinating on the night he died and the previous night that he had been unconscious and all we believe because of the Tramadol,” Mrs Patridge noted.

“We are very concerned that he has been described as a heavy drinking careless tourist. Daniel would never climb out on a balcony as described. It’s completely out of character for him.”

Mrs Partidge also confirmed that she had asked her investigating insurance agent for private blood tests and toxicology reports.

Tramadol is a strong painkiller. It is used to treat moderate to severe pain, for example after an operation or a serious injury. It is also used to treat long-standing pain when weaker painkillers no longer work, the British National health Service notes on its online extensive list medicinal drugs.

Tramadol is sold under the brand name Ultram and a host of other brand names, including Invodol, Larapam, Mabron, Maneo, Marol, Maxitram, Oldaram, Tilodol, Tradorec, Tramquel, Tramulief, Zamadol, Zeridame and Zydol.

Very common side effects of Tramadol happen in more than one in 10 people and include feeling sick and feeling dizzy.

Common side effects of Tramadol that happen in more than 1 in 100 people include headaches; feeling sleepy, tired, dizzy or “spaced out”; feeling or being sick (vomiting), the NHS notes.

Serious side effects include breathing difficulty, becoming dizzy, tired and having low energy; confusion; becoming very sleepy as well as seizures and hallucinations. (See NHS list here.)

The NHS sternly warns, “If you take more than 1 extra dose of Tramadol by accident call your doctor or go to A&E straight away.”

The UK national health authority also warns, “Do not break, crush, chew or suck slow-release tablets and capsules. If you do, the slow-release system won't work and the whole dose might get into your body in one go. This could cause a potentially fatal overdose.”