BANGKOK: An Australian who is a member of the Pattaya Hells Angels and his Thai wife have been charged with smuggling a large amount of crystal meth (ya ice) into the country, and assets worth about B20 million have been frozen for examination.

Monday 11 December 2017, 04:41PM

Australian Luke Cook and his Thai wife Kanyarat Wechapitak are seen in police photos after being arrested for the alleged smuggling of ya ice. Photo: Narcotics Suppression Bureau

Lt Gen Sommai Kongwisaisuk, commissioner of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, said today (Dec 11) that Luke Cook, 34, and Kanyarat Wechapitak, 40, were arrested after arriving at Suvarnabhumi airport on Saturday evening (Dec 9) on a flight from Australia.

They were wanted on arrest warrants issued by the Rayong Provincial Court for allegedly smuggling ya ice.

According to Lt Gen Sommai, on June 22 the couple bought 500 kilogram of ya ice from a Chinese supplier in international waters.

While their boat was heading back to the Ocean Marina in Sattahip district of Chonburi province, they encountered a patrol boat, dropped the drugs into the sea and escaped. Officials later found 50.45kg of ya ice washed ashore on Mae Ramphueng Beach in Muang district of Rayong.

They applied for and obtained arrest warrants for the couple.

Yesterday (Dec 10) authorities searched nine locations in Pattaya and Bangkok.

They seized assets worth about B20 million, including luxury cars, big bikes, condominiums and houses.

Lt Gen Sommai said Cook was a member of the Hells Angels motorbike gang in Pattaya.

Investigators would also look into if he was involved in the murder of another gang member in Pattaya sourced to a conflict over illegal drugs.

