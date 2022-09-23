British International School, Phuket
Australian filmmaker leverages shark fear in latest ’Reef’ outing

Are any other fearsome creatures from the deep as universally feared as sharks? It seems wherever you go in the world you will always find someone that has such a fear of these creatures that they will never venture far into the water at the beach. Certainly cinema has played a big part in that with the master himself, Steven Spielberg, scaring the pants off swimmers and surfers forever with the cinematic classic ‘Jaws’.

World-Entertainment
By David Griffiths

Saturday 24 September 2022, 11:00AM

The Reef: Stalked. Image: IMDb

The Reef: Stalked. Image: IMDb

Well, if you thought now was the right time to head back into the water Australian filmmaker Andrew Traucki (Black Water) is about to reignite that fear with The Reef: Stalked.

Traucki himself is one of the most underrated filmmakers in the world… he has been for perhaps the better half of the last two decades. His debut feature Black Water was a classic film that more people should know about and his follow up in the franchise more than a decade later with Black Water: Abyss once again should make a generation fear crocodiles.

Of course in-between those films Traucki also made the sensational The Reef which eerily mirrored a real case where scuba divers were left to fend for themselves after a tour boat operator ‘forgot them’, while his film The Jungle took a more supernatural feel but again used the elements around the characters to further the suspense and horror.

Now Traucki returns to The Reef franchise with a film that follows the events of what happens when Nic (Teressa Liane – The Vampire Diaries) is left shattered when her sister Cath (Bridget Burt – Camp Off) is murdered by her boyfriend Greg (Tim Ross – Wonderland).

Emotionally destroyed by the event, it is suggested to Nic by her friends that she should try to repair her life by going on the scuba diving holiday that they have always dreamed about. So Nic, her friends Lisa (Kate Lister – Clickbait) and Jodie (Ann Truong – Cowboy Bebop), and her sister Annie (Saskia Archer – Bali 2002) head off on a dream trip that soon becomes a nightmare due to a menacing shark.

As you can probably tell from the plot this is a pretty basic film but where it comes into its own is the realism that Andrew Traucki is able to generate through his filmmaking style. The key to his previous films, The Reef and Black Water, working has been that they make the audience feel like they are right there trapped with the ‘victims’ in the film. Traucki does that by not allowing the ‘horror’ overcome the general story at hand. He captures realism by showing every single emotion that the characters at hand are going through… it is truly an art that many filmmakers could learn from.

The other thing that he does differently from other filmmakers is to use ‘real’ footage whenever he can. If you think the shark in The Reef: Stalked looks real – that is because it is. Of course a fake shark has to be used for some of the shots but for the most part here Traucki is using actual footage of sharks which straight eliminates the audience laughing at the ‘fakeness’ and once again brings in a realism that Hollywood just cannot fake.

The result is when you are watching an Andrew Traucki film you are always sitting on the edge of your seat. You can never feel totally comfortable because you simply never know what is going to happen next. There are times during The Reef: Stalked where as an audience you will feel that you are right there in the water with the characters on the screen and if you weren’t already terrified of sharks you will be by the time the end credits roll.

Credit must also be paid to this film tackling the issue of domestic violence as well. Often in surfing circles sharks are referred to as ‘the grey man in a suit’ and the way the shark here menaces the female characters is exactly what Greg does to Cath early on in the film. The film also explores the emotional heartbreak that is left behind for relatives of the victim during domestic violence cases. Yes this is a shark thriller for an undercurrent that reveals something much more sinister.

Many will toss this film aside as just another ‘shark horror’ but they shouldn’t. The realism that the director manages to capture with this film takes it more into the thriller/suspense genre rather than horror and its hidden message is one that we can all learn from.

The Reef: Stalked is currently screening in Phuket and is rated ‘15’.

3.5/5 Stars

David Griffiths has been working as a film and music reviewer for over 20 years. That time has seen him work in radio, television and in print. You can follow him at www.facebook.com/subcultureentertainmentaus 

Phuket community
Phuket residents fight to stave off seven-story hotel in quiet street

I have been on Pasak 6 many times. I have never seen any alleyways MaAnn refers to. Two cars can bar...(Read More)

Phuket residents fight to stave off seven-story hotel in quiet street

In the article suddenly khun MaAnn pops up! What is his involvement in this project? Where ever mr ...(Read More)

Officials silent on Phuket police review

I'm up to V II on notes re Cherng-Telay police incompetence. Where can I send a copy? ...(Read More)

GRIP IT sets sights on clean drinking water

Great drinkingwater happening! About underpriveleged schools en villages, here lays a job for Gov. ...(Read More)

Officials silent on Phuket police review

So a complete waste of time as far as the general public are concerned. Since it is a monitoring com...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for motorcyclist’s death in Phuket

Will an autopsy be done to find out how much alcohol and/or other substances were in his blood to he...(Read More)

Kata Hill lane to close again, resulting in detour

Just like Patong Hill, the road over Kata Hill was never built properly in the first place to allow ...(Read More)

Officials targeted in helmet use, safe crosswalks campaign

Kurt, yourself along with the other valued contributors are so right about lack of enforcement. As ...(Read More)

Officials silent on Phuket police review

Ofcourse Officialdom is silent. The best is not saying anything about a disfunctioning RTP if one do...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for motorcyclist’s death in Phuket

Poor khun Seksit, at his age not knowing that Phuket wet roads are slippery due to oil and rubber re...(Read More)

 

