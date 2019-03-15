Phuket: An Australian family escaped serious injury after a minivan they were travelling in crashed into a power pole and two parked motorbikes in Kamala yesterday afternoon (Mar 14).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 15 March 2019, 12:20PM

The front right tyre exploded causing the van driver to lose control. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The minivan hit two motorbikes parked on the footpath. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The minivan hit a power pole on the central reservation before veering onto the footpath. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident happened on the road between Kamala and Patong (Route 4030). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were notified of the accident at approximately 4pm.

Capt Jarut Lampan of Thalang Police, who was on duty at the time, arrived at the scene near the post office in Kamala on route 4030.

Capt Jarut said, “When I arrived, I found the driver of the van, Akphong Abdul, waiting at the scene. The van was missing a wheel and was badly damaged at the front.”

“Near the van, there were two damaged motorbikes lying on the ground,” Capt Jarut noted.

“Mr Akphong explained that earlier that day, he had driven 48-year-old Australian tourist Mary Hagiliassis and her 15-year old son and seven-year-old daughter to an elephant excursion in Cherng Talay from their hotel in Patong.

“On the drive back, the front right tyre exploded and came off, causing the van to veer onto the central reservation, hitting a power pole before veering back onto the road and into two motorbikes parked on the footpath.”

The three tourists escaped with minor injuries as did the driver.

Capt Jarut noted that he had the van moved to Kamala Police Station for inspection before travelling to Patong Hospital to check on the tourists who were taken there for treatment.

“I took Mr Akphong to the station to test his urine for drugs. Initial results did not detect any drugs. Will continue to investigate.” he added.

It was not made clear whether the van driver was tested for alcohol.