The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Australian F1 and MotoGP cancelled for second straight year

Australian F1 and MotoGP cancelled for second straight year

FORMULA ONE & MOTO GP: The Australian Grand Prix was called off yesterday (July 6) for a second year in succession due to logistical problems caused by the pandemic, but Formula One bosses said they still planned on a 23-race season.

Formula-OneMoto-GP
By AFP

Wednesday 7 July 2021, 10:50AM

Rush hour traffic drives on the Australian Grand Prix street circuit after the cancellation in Melbourne yesterday of the Australian Formula One GP and MotoGP for a second straight year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP

Rush hour traffic drives on the Australian Grand Prix street circuit after the cancellation in Melbourne yesterday of the Australian Formula One GP and MotoGP for a second straight year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: AFP

The race had been scheduled on November 21, but hit roadblocks over Australia’s requirement for overseas arrivals to undergo 14 days of mandatory quarantine. The 2021 Australian MotoGP in October was also cancelled.

With Formula One’s Brazilian Grand Prix taking place on November 7, drivers and teams would not have been able to complete the required lockdown in time, with suggestions of a more relaxed bio-secure bubble reportedly rejected.

The Australian MotoGP scheduled for Phillip Island on October 24 fell for a second year with the Malaysian MotoGP brought forward a week to take its slot and an extra race weekend added in Portugal’s Algarve on November 7.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation chairman Paul Little said he was “deeply disappointed”.

“We appreciate the challenge Australia faces with current international travel restrictions and the importance of vaccinations,” he added.

The Formula One race had already been pushed back from its traditional season-opening slot in March to November, sandwiched between the Brazilian Grand Prix and the inaugural race in Saudi Arabia at the beginning of December.

Cancellation means two years without a Formula One race at Melbourne’s newly-reconfigured Albert Park after the 2020 edition was dramatically called off just before the opening practice session.

Tennis ramifications

It follows the cancellation of the Singapore Grand Prix on October 3 also because of Covid-19 worries.

Despite the setbacks, Formula One chief Stefano Domenicali said he was confident of still being able to stage a 23-race season in 2021.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

“While it is disappointing we won’t be racing in Australia this season, we are confident we can deliver a 23-race season in 2021 and we have a number of options to take forward,” he said.

“We will be working through the details of those options in the coming weeks and will provide further updates once those discussions are concluded.”

While Australia has been among the world’s most successful countries in containing the coronavirus, seeing just 30,000 virus cases since the pandemic began, it is badly lagging in vaccinations.

So far, less than eight percent of its roughly 25 million residents have been fully vaccinated, one of the lowest proportions for any developed nation, with few signs that its borders will reopen any time soon.

The decision to cancel could have ramifications for tennis’s Australian Open, with the 2022 season’s opening Grand Slam tournament due to begin in Melbourne in January.

Players were forced to go through quarantine ahead of the tournament this year, but it sparked a flurry of complaints about the conditions and a public backlash.

Victoria state Sports Minister Martin Pakula said he was confident it would be a different picture in January with more people in Australia being vaccinated as Pfizer doses become more readily available.

“I’m very confident that the Australian Open will proceed and I’m very confident that next year’s Formula One will proceed,” he said.

“It may not sound like a lot, but the difference between November and January is quite profound.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Italy through to Euro 2020 final as Spain suffer penalty shootout heartache
Seven Thai shuttlers secure Games spots
Verstappen wins in Austria to pull clear of Hamilton in title race
Verstappen on pole, Hamilton in fourth
England and Denmark set up semi-final clash at Euro 2020
Sevens heaven at the ACG
Italy to face Spain in Euro 2020 semi-finals
Euro 2020 enters the business end
Rafa Nadal Tennis Academy coming to BISP
Benitez appointed Everton boss despite fan protests
Patty and Ariya off to Tokyo Games
Mercedes finally meets its match in unstoppable Verstppen
England through to Euro 2020 quarters as Ukraine await
France stunned by Switzerland, Spain advance on dramatic day at Euro 2020
Curtain up for record-chasing Djokovic at Wimbledon

 

Phuket community
Governor orders probe into Phuket airport taxi fares

2 points to make The fare to Surin is cheaper than Cherngtalay. Why is this the case? We have he...(Read More)

Governor orders probe into Phuket airport taxi fares

"the Phuket Provincial Land Transport Office and the Tourist Police had been assigned to invest...(Read More)

Wanted German drug trafficker nabbed in Rawai

Send them back after serving 30 years in a Thai prison! ...(Read More)

Sandbox tourist reported missing is found safe

I wonder if he knows he booked a holiday to Phuket! :-))...(Read More)

Governor orders probe into Phuket airport taxi fares

Or, you can rent a car for about 800 baht per day....(Read More)

Phuket COVID alert at popular cafes

Well Xi_V, your posts are a joke - that's for sure!...(Read More)

Phuket COVID alert at popular cafes

Yeah Xivi,and you are the hub for spreading comments/ fake news.Fantasizing about numbers without sh...(Read More)

Wanted German drug trafficker nabbed in Rawai

Plenty of drug dealers are hiding in Thailand. Some of 'em are luckier than these two and even g...(Read More)

Phuket marks first Sandbox tourist infected with COVID-19

Whoops- anyone see that coming? Back to the drawing board chaps!...(Read More)

Pfizer vaccine gets cabinet nod

Anyone who's taken Xi vaccine (Xinovac / Xinopharm) and still alive should consider taking Pfize...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand

 