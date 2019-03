Start From: Thursday 7 March 2019, 05:00PM to Thursday 7 March 2019, 08:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Australian Alumni Association Thailand (AAA), AustCham's Alumni, and Australian Embassy (represented by the Australian Consulate in Phuket) are delighted to invite the former students and graduates of Australian higher education and institutes (Australian Alumni) to join our networking event at Novotel Phuket Phokeethra on Thu 7 March 2019. RSVP is required (FREE): https://goo.gl/forms/bEWzzuhvztqQ98Up2 17.00 Registration 17.30 Opening remarks Looking forward to meet you!