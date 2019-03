Australian Alumni Education Expo

Start From: Thursday 7 March 2019, 01:00PM to Thursday 7 March 2019, 05:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Meet with universities and education agency - Free admission - Free consultation - Free application fee* (selected university) - Free application processing Registration: https://goo.gl/forms/RsfpTACgsSlTo21v2 13.00-17.00 Study in Australia at World Class institutions! 1) University of Melbourne 2) University of Queensland & ICTE-UQ 3) Monash University 4) University of Western Australia 5) University of Canberra 6) Murdoch University 7) Study in Australia by AIC On-stage sessions (ฺRoom: Botina1, Fl.2) 14.00-14.15 Opening Remarks by - Mr.Craig Ferguson, Consul-General in Phuket - Mr.Pichai Chuensuksawadi, President, Australian Alumni Association (Thailand) - Mr. Brendan Cunningham, Executive Director, AustCham 14.20-15.05 Intro to CLIL : Content & Language Integrated Learning By The University of Queensland Recommended for academics and teachers 15.15-16.00 Study in Australia by Australian Alumni Recommended for students, counsellors, parents and public. As the event is open to the public, we also do welcome walk-ins.