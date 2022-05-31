Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Australia win in London to set up World Sevens finale title-decider

Australia win in London to set up World Sevens finale title-decider

RUGBY: The battle for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series title will go down to the final event after Australia defeated New Zealand to claim their first gold medal of the season in London on Sunday (May 29).

Rugby
By AFP

Tuesday 31 May 2022, 10:29AM

Australia celebrate their win at Twickenham. Photo: AFP

Australia celebrate their win at Twickenham. Photo: AFP

Hat-trick hero Henry Paterson scored a golden-point try as Australia won 19-14 at Twickenham to ensure the race for the overall title will go down to the wire in the concluding leg in Los Angeles on Aug 28-29.

It was Australia’s first gold medal at a men’s sevens series event since 2018 and came after they started this London edition with a 24-19 loss to New Zealand.

Fiji took the bronze with a 31-26 win over fellow Pacific islanders Samoa.

Reigning overall champions South Africa could have retained their title on Sunday, but instead the Blitzboks were beaten in the last eight by Australia after blowing a 17-point lead.

Australia appeared to be heading for a quarter-final defeat as they fell 17-0 but they responded with 21 unanswered points, with two tries from Paterson completing a remarkable rally.

South Africa, however, reclaimed top spot in the standings with 124 points, two ahead of Australia on 122. Argentina are third with 118 points, with Fiji in fourth on 104.

History was against Australia ahead of the final, as they had not beaten New Zealand in a final for 20 years, and lost eight of 10 sevens finals against their old rivals overall.

Thai Residential

A tight first half was scoreless until 30 seconds before the interval when Paterson received a clever reverse pass to go under the posts.

But New Zealand, knocked out in the pool phase for the first time in Toulouse last weekend, hit back through Akuila Rokolisoa before Leroy Carter crossed to turn the game on its head.

Paterson showed his class again with his second try of the game and sixth of the weekend, gathering the ball at a standstill midway into his own half before sprinting clear to go the distance.

At the other end of the pitch, Paterson then made a superb try-saving tackle in the final play of regulation time, forcing Caleb Tangitau into touch to send the game into extra time.

Paterson then crowned a superb solo display by darting into the corner to score the winning golden point try.

In the other quarter-finals, Fiji overwhelmed hosts England 36-10, Samoa defeated Spain 34-12 and New Zealand saw off Ireland 17-7.

Australia then beat Samoa 26-14 but the other semi-final was a much tighter affair, with New Zealand stunning high-flying Fiji by coming from 14 points behind to win 22-19 after Rokolisoa’s try off a blindside break.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Forest promoted to Premier League for first time in 23 years
Perez beats Sainz in mad Monaco
Leclerc on pole after Perez crash
Vinicius strikes as Real Madrid beat Liverpool in Champions League final
Fonseka fails to fry Pancake in classic heavyweight dual
Phuket hosts ‘Deep Week’ open freediving festival
Liverpool eye revenge against Real Madrid in Champions League final rematch
Boehly’s Chelsea takeover puts US tycoon in spotlight
Ferrari failure masks progress as Mercedes joins the fight in Spain
Thailand fall 20 golds short of target
Phuket hosts Wheelchair Basketball Championship
Phuket International Rugby 10s back with a bang
Wattana claims elusive snooker gold
Verstappen takes title lead after Leclerc Ferrari failure
Man City win Premier League title after epic fightback on final day

 

Phuket community
Indians eyed for industry recovery

Time to break out the magic marker pen with a new potential tourism market. 500,000 by end of year? ...(Read More)

Phuket heavy weather warning extended

We get it. You want us to notice the reg flags! It is the most used phrase in the whole article. Is ...(Read More)

Weather alert still in force as Phuket takes damage from heavy rains

did it hit radio 89.5 ?Can;t hear it anymore ?all the Thai Channels are Cristal clear ! Horst...(Read More)

Call for donations to maintain Patong food handouts

Why don't they go home to where they original come from! Have no pride ? Stay here and beg for ...(Read More)

Food delivery driver cons security guard, steals phone

And some lady somewhere is waiting for a kaopat .........(Read More)

Call for donations to maintain Patong food handouts

A church in Patong? Is there a confession booth? It would be convenient ...... ...(Read More)

Phuket heavy weather warning extended

Drowning season is open...(Read More)

Samoa signs China agreement amid South Pacific push

,,, AU's Labor Government will be broke in a few months like has happened with every Labor Gov ...(Read More)

Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake

Kurt; buy cheap, get cheap. ...(Read More)

Indians eyed for industry recovery

I found the Indians I have encountered to be well-mannered and very high spenders. If you lot hang a...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Lean On Me Live Fest
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket

 