Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Australia win 2nd Test against England, lead Ashes 2-0

Australia win 2nd Test against England, lead Ashes 2-0

CRICKET: Australia took a stranglehold on the Ashes series after beating England by 43 runs in a fiery and controversial second Test in Lord’s yesterday (July 2) to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Cricket
By AFP

Monday 3 July 2023, 07:24AM

Blistering hundred - England captain Ben Stokes hits out during his century against Australia in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. Photo: AFP

Blistering hundred - England captain Ben Stokes hits out during his century against Australia in the second Ashes Test at Lord’s. Photo: AFP

England captain Ben Stokes hit a stunning 155 after Jonny Bairstow was controversially given out stumped after straying out of his ground on the last day.

But England were bowled out for 327 chasing a stiff target of 371.

Australia captain Pat Cummins led the attack with 3-69.

However it was Bairstow’s dismissal shortly before lunch on the last day that lit the blue-touch paper on this match and incited the fury of the usually sedate Lord’s crowd.

Bairstow, the last of England’s specialist batsmen, fell in bizarre fashion for 10 when he wandered out of his ground after ducking a Cameron Green bouncer and quick-thinking wicketkeeper Alex Carey under-armed the ball onto the stumps.

Bairstow thought he had secured his ground by tapping his bat behind the crease.

Cummins could have withdrawn the appeal but the decision was referred to third umpire Marais Erasmus, who ruled Bairstow had been stumped, with England now 193-6.

Spectators at the ‘Home of Cricket’ reacted in fury with a chant of “Same old Aussies, always cheating” - a taunt they repeated for the rest of the day’s play.

England were ultimately left to rue not making the most of winning the toss in overcast conditions as Australia made a first-innings 416 built on batting star Steve Smith’s 110.

Open Kitchen Laguna

England were well-placed at 188-1 in reply only for several batsmen, including Ben Duckett on 98, to throw their wickets away while succumbing to a blatant hooking trap.

The only occasion when a team have won a Test series from 2-0 down came when the Australia team of 1936/37, inspired by batting great Don Bradman, recovered to win an Ashes 3-2.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st Innings 416 (S Smith 110, T Head 77, D Warner 66; J Tongue 3-98, O Robinson 3-100)

England 1st Innings 325 (B Duckett 98, H Brook 50; M Starc 3-88)

Australia 2nd Innings 279 (U Khawaja 77; S Broad 4-65)

England 2nd Innings (B Stokes 155, B Duckett 83; P Cummins 3-69, M Starc 3-79, J Hazlewood 3-80)

Result: Australia won by 43 runs

Series: Australia lead five-match series 2-0.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Anatoly unifies ONE Heavyweight titles
World Cup chance to ‘blow lid off’ business of women’s sports: Rapinoe
Verstappen on pole in Austria after Pérez struggles again
More medals as Dojo students showcase their judo and jiu-jitsu prowess
Thailand no match for Turkey at VNL
Victory for ’Fugazi’ and ’Alright’ in Yacht Sales Co Regatta
Rawai charity run confirmed
Pérez form slump threatens long-term future
Thai spikers fall to Netherlands
Phuket Youth Sports Championship gets underway
Hollywood actors buy stake in F1’s Alpine Racing
Spikers face uphill task as third week battles start
Annissa makes a splash at local competition
Anderson promises ‘more aggression’ in second Test
Rivals seek to profit from Chelsea’s fire sale

 

Phuket community
Man dies in Phuket hit-and-run accident

the grille is from a toyota hilux tiger series, or a toyota sportrider....(Read More)

State hospitals in search of more doctors

Perhaps if they were better paid more people might choose to join the medical profession....(Read More)

Police crack down on fireworks following Patong Beach fire

Didn't they go through this same thing just a month or two ago?...(Read More)

Pickup rams roadside house in Thalang

Why would anyone with a functioning brain negotiate with someone who just flattened their home to ke...(Read More)

Freshwater shortage hits Samui

How many of the whiners on here do anything about recycling and making use of grey water - if water ...(Read More)

State hospitals in search of more doctors

So, it is clear how the problems can be tackled. Greater budgets for national health care. Just 1 s...(Read More)

State hospitals in search of more doctors

Many state hospital doctors got their study subsidized by Government, and or pay back after study, o...(Read More)

Freshwater shortage hits Samui

Cap you are right. They water officials are worthless. They had a perfect opportunity to double or t...(Read More)

Rajabhat launches student work project

... That whole Phuket labour shortage is artificially maintained by employers! Al their doing now i...(Read More)

Rajabhat launches student work project

The truth about Phuket labour shortage: 2 Thai friends of my grand children were working on Phuket i...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SALA
The Pavilions Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
SOHO Pool Club
Blue Tree Phuket
Zonezi Properties
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Phuket Property

 