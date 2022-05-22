tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Australia voters end decade of conservative rule

Australia voters end decade of conservative rule

SYDNEY: Australia’s conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded election defeat Saturday (May 21), hours after voters issued a stinging rebuke of his party’s inaction on climate change.

politics
By AFP

Sunday 22 May 2022, 09:44AM

Australian opposition leader Anthony Albanese gestures as he addresses Labour supporters after winning the 2022 general election at the Federal Labour Reception in Sydney on May 21, 2022. Photo: AFP

Australian opposition leader Anthony Albanese gestures as he addresses Labour supporters after winning the 2022 general election at the Federal Labour Reception in Sydney on May 21, 2022. Photo: AFP

Morrison acknowledged a “difficult” and “humbling” day for his Liberal party, which has governed Australia for the last decade. “Tonight I have spoken to the leader of the opposition and the incoming prime minister, Anthony Albanese, and I have congratulated him on his election victory,” he told supporters in Sydney.

With almost half the votes counted, Albanese’s center-left Labor was assured of forming the largest party in parliament, but had yet to secure an outright majority.

The balance of power could yet rest with a string of climate-focused independent candidates who routed Morrison’s Liberals in a string of once-safe conservative urban seats. The so-called “teals” – mostly highly qualified women – ran on pro-environment, anti-corruption and pro-gender equality tickets.

Their success came after three years marked by a pandemic and climate-worsened bushfires, drought and floods that upended life for millions of Australians.

“People are saying the climate crisis is something they want action on,” said an elated Australian Greens leader Adam Bandt.

“We have just had three years of drought, and then fires and now floods and then floods again. And people can see it, that this is happening and it’s unfolding.”

Albanese has vowed to end Australia’s “climate wars”, adopt more ambitious emissions targets and introduce a federal corruption watchdog – all key demands of the teals. But he has refused calls to phase out coal use, or to block the opening of new coal mines.

He may now have to cut deals with independents demanding deeper commitments that would risk the ire of the pro-coal and mining union factions of his party.

Earlier Saturday, Albanese asked voters to give his center-left party a “crack” at running the country, and urged people to spurn a “divisive” prime minister. Australians “want someone who is fair dinkum, someone who will ‘fess up if they make a mistake,” said the Labor leader.

Speaking in Adelaide during a four-state election-eve blitz, Albanese welled up as he reflected on his personal journey – from the son of a single mum living in Sydney public housing to the threshold of the highest office in the land.

“It says a lot about this country,” he said Friday, voice cracking with emotion. “That someone from those beginnings… can stand before you today, hoping to be elected prime minister of this country tomorrow.” 

Albanese often notes he would be the first Australian with a non-Anglo or Celtic surname to be prime minister. Voting is compulsory, enforced with a Aus$20 (US$14) fine but also rewarded at many booths that fired up barbecues to offer people a “democracy sausage”.

The election decides who controls the House of Representatives, the Senate and who lives in the prime minister’s “Lodge”. More than 7 million people cast early or postal ballots, according to the Australian Electoral Commission.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket tourism chief expects 5mn visitors by year’s end
Andamanda opens in Phuket
Phuket ramps up anti-dengue efforts as school year starts
Chulu West climb for Soi Dog aborted by snowstorm
Two cops sidelined after teens assaulted
Phuket Opinion: Putting transparency on the map
Phuket marks 28 new COVID cases, no deaths
TAT upgrades tourist arrivals forecast
Phuket readies for another food festival, with hemp on the menu
Water supply outage to affect all of Phuket Town
EGAT touts boosted power supply to Phuket
Russia says Mariupol battle at end as Ukrainian defenders surrender
Aqua Lumina underway in Phuket
Bars call for end to midnight closing
Govt mulls ending Thai Pass

 

Phuket community
‘Now it’s for real’: Ukraine war puts Sweden’s military on alert

@Kurt Please turn on the "Spell Check" on your computer....(Read More)

Govt mulls ending Thai Pass

@Kurt Why should they keep the Thailand Pass for Thai's ? Thai's don't need an insuran...(Read More)

Phuket readies for another food festival, with hemp on the menu

Oh dear Kurt ! Does it really matter how they call it ? Btw, as they don't do it on a regular ba...(Read More)

Two cops sidelined after teens assaulted

Typical police brutality. Worldwide. ACAB !...(Read More)

Two cops sidelined after teens assaulted

My BS radar just went off. Three innocent teens just out for a little fun late at night? Armed? Nee...(Read More)

Govt mulls ending Thai Pass

Mr Anutin's prejudiced opinion about foreigners. Twice in public he called them "dirty fara...(Read More)

Two cops sidelined after teens assaulted

"IF their actions exceeded the scope of their duties..." IF? No IF about it!...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting transparency on the map

What would be a great addition to this app is when you click on a land plot not only does it show th...(Read More)

Two cops sidelined after teens assaulted

Commit a crime and get transferred. End of story....(Read More)

Govt mulls ending Thai Pass

Thailand Pass was, is, remains psychological barrier for foreigners, specially as the Pass is now ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Devas Lounge
CBRE Phuket

 