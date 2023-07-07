British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Australia’s ton-up Marsh has return to remember in 3rd Ashes Test

Australia’s ton-up Marsh has return to remember in 3rd Ashes Test

CRICKET: Mitchell Marsh’s run-a-ball 118 was the cornerstone of Australia’s 263 all out on the first day of the third Ashes Test at Headingley yesterday (July 6) after the tourists collapsed either side of his blistering century.

Cricket
By AFP

Friday 7 July 2023 10:09 AM

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh celebrates reaching his hundred on day one of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds yesterday (July 6). Photo: AFP

Australia’s Mitchell Marsh celebrates reaching his hundred on day one of the third Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds yesterday (July 6). Photo: AFP

England fast bowler Mark Wood took 5-34 as the hosts backed up captain Ben Stokes’ decision to send Australia into bat on a green-tinged pitch after winning the toss.

Australia skipper Pat Cummins then reduced England to 22-2 before all-rounder Marsh, playing his first Test in nearly four years, had Zak Crawley (33) well caught at first slip by David Warner in the latest example of the tourists’ superior fielding.

At stumps, England were 68-3 - a deficit of 195 runs - with Joe Root 19 not out and Jonny Bairstow one not out on their Yorkshire home ground.

But it was also another day of missed opportunities for England as Root dropped a regulation first slip catch off Chris Woakes when Marsh had made just 12.

Australia would have been 98-5 but for Root’s error and it was one England could ill-afford at 2-0 down in the five-match series.

Marsh made England pay with a superb hundred while sharing a stand of 155 with Travis Head, whose 39 was the second highest score of the innings.

But from 240-4, Australia lost their last six wickets for 23 runs as Durham quick Wood, in his first Test since playing away to Pakistan in December, ripped through the tail.

His wickets were badly needed by England, a bowler down after Ollie Robinson limped off shortly before tea with a back spasm.

Marsh, only playing after fellow all-rounder Cameron Green was ruled out with a hamstring strain following Australia’s 43-run win at Lord’s last week, took full advantage of Root’s drop in his first Test since he faced England at The Oval in 2019.

He drove and cut England’s quicks with authority before lofting Moeen Ali for six to go to 99.

A single off the spinner saw Marsh reach his hundred in just 102 balls including 15 fours and three sixes.

It was his third hundred in 33 Tests, all his centuries coming against England.

Laguna Phuket 2023

The 31-year-old was eventually out to what became the last ball of the second session when he inside edged Woakes off his thigh to Crawley at second slip.

Australia collapsed in a hurry after tea with Root catching Head off Woakes the ball after he had dropped Alex Carey.

Wood took the fielders out of the equation by clean bowling Mitchell Starc and having Cummins plumb lbw for a second-ball duck.

The 33-year-old injury-prone paceman ended the innings by bowling Todd Murphy for the fourth five-wicket haul of Wood’s 29-Test career, but his first in England.

Jeers to cheers

The hangover from England’s controversial defeat at Lord’s continued, with Australia players booed by spectators still upset by the dismissal of Bairstow, given out stumped when he thought the ball was dead, in the second Test.

But the jeers turned to cheers as Stuart Broad removed Warner fifth ball for the 16th time in Tests, with the aid of a fine slip catch by Crawley.

Wood, showing what England had missed in his absence, then bowled the usually obdurate Usman Khawaja (13) with a 95 mph delivery that flattened the opener’s leg stump.

Steve Smith walked out in his 100th Test fresh from a hundred at Lord’s.

He had made just four when he inside-edged Robinson only for diving wicketkeeper Bairstow to drop a tough one-handed chance.

But Bairstow held a routine catch when Smith, on 22, got a thin nick off Broad, the senior bowler in an attack without the rested James Anderson.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Stars of SEA Games, Asean Para Games rewarded
Phuket honours young taekwondo stars
All set for Thai MotoGP
Phuket hosts 2nd annual eSports competition
Team Thailand return from Special Olympics to hero’s welcome
Thai spikers end home campaign winless
FAT chief resigns after SEA Games fiasco
FAT Board stops Somyot from quitting to avert ban
Verstappen dominates in Austria after penalty fiasco
Australia win 2nd Test against England, lead Ashes 2-0
Anatoly unifies ONE Heavyweight titles
World Cup chance to ‘blow lid off’ business of women’s sports: Rapinoe
Verstappen on pole in Austria after Pérez struggles again
More medals as Dojo students showcase their judo and jiu-jitsu prowess
Thailand no match for Turkey at VNL

 

Phuket community
Make tourists safer, operators told

If these were the same .... driving that very same jeep on the right hand side of the road in Kathu...(Read More)

Make tourists safer, operators told

Curious why RTP (besides tourist police) not present at the meeting? The RTP is the agency that shou...(Read More)

Phuket Cannabis Association issues declaration of intent

Oh jeez...the weed dealers jumping through their own hoops to convince clueless officials that they ...(Read More)

Phuket Cannabis Association issues declaration of intent

Thailand could be world class if it were to do something world class. Legalizing pot could be that ...(Read More)

Man, 73, struck by motorbike while boarding songthaew

oh so strange thais having motorbike accident...i though only farang are a danger on the street...th...(Read More)

New agri innovation project expected to benefit 30,000 Thai farmers

I was hoping they were going to mention the introduction of technology and machinery that would elim...(Read More)

Hong Kong leader says wanted activists should give up or live ‘in fear’

"One government, two systems" was promised. "The islands will never be militarized&qu...(Read More)

Van driver fined B1,000 for verballing tourist

This whole affair ,with RTP openly lifting the blinds about their discriminating thinking/handling i...(Read More)

Tourists on motorbikes targetted in new Phuket road safety campaign

ChristySweet, In general you are right about the local driving culture. However, there are many Thai...(Read More)

NACC asks Pita to show estate papers

prayut beofre the coup 128M thb worth... and what about now? he refused to disclose his asset declar...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
SOHO Pool Club
Phuket Property
SALA
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Pavilions Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Open Kitchen Laguna
Blue Tree Phuket
Zonezi Properties

 