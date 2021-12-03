BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Australia reports first locally transmitted Omicron case

Australia reports first locally transmitted Omicron case

SYDNEY: Australia today (Dec 3) reported a student with no history of foreign travel had tested positive for the COVID-19 Omicron variant, the country’s first detected case of community transmission.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By AFP

Friday 3 December 2021, 09:13AM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

The case, detected in the country’s largest city Sydney, comes despite a ban on non-citizens entering the country and restrictions on flights from southern Africa, where the variant was first detected.

New South Wales Health said “the case has no overseas travel history or links to people with overseas travel history” but stressed that further investigations and contact tracing were underway.

Australia has detected nine other Omicron cases, but all were detected in incoming travellers.

The latest case raises the possibility that Omicron may already be spreading more widely in the community.

The student’s Regents Park Christian School in the west of Sydney has been closed and the family is said to be in quarantine.

Australia currently records around 2,000 COVID cases a day.

AXA Insurance PCL

Besides vaccinations, the virus’ spread has been limited by two years of border closures, lockdowns, aggressive testing and tracing as well as local travel bans.

Authorities have expressed confidence that with 87% of people over 16 years old vaccinated, the country is well placed to deal with the new variant.

Hospitalisation rates are currently low, and the pandemic death toll stands at 2,021.

The severity of Omicron is not yet known and it is also unclear whether it could render existing vaccines less effective.

But there are concerns the variant could be more transmissible than the dominant Delta strain.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Nakhon Si Thammarat declared disaster zones
Phuket airport under fire for delaying noise pollution compensation payouts
Phuket residents angered by Pfizer walk-in queue confusion
Phuket marks 86 new COVID cases, no new deaths
APEC ISOM meeting in Phuket spotlights ‘BCG Economy’
PM: No national lockdown, but bars probably won’t reopen
In hunt for Omicron, Phuket health officials yet to locate 40 African tourists
Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway
Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says
Thai Vietjet resumes Taiwan-Phuket flights
Government hunts for visitors from Africa
Phuket marks 96 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Quality tests of face masks reveal the truth, Angry employee starts massive fire? || December 1
Suthep indicted over construction contracts
Phuket readies to remember, honour the late King Bhumibol

 

Phuket community
Phuket residents angered by Pfizer walk-in queue confusion

Does seem poor. Why can't someone just count the 1500 and have them sit inside on the 4000 seats...(Read More)

Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway

It's a simple enough matter to go to the land office and find out if the land has 'servitude...(Read More)

Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says

Amazing impudence considering the their own vaccination status.... ...(Read More)

Antigen testing for visitors in doubt as Omicron variant spreads

No need for overreactions of local governments. Omicron seems to be highly contagious but is 'mi...(Read More)

Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says

A funny Anutin way to shuffle with vaccines. First he received vaccine donations from european count...(Read More)

Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway

100% Thainess. What a nonsense to be busy with. Just shift that water machine a few meters....(Read More)

Thailand set to donate vaccines to Africa, government says

This is a joke, right? Thailand STILL hasn't vaccinated its own citizens and residents yet beca...(Read More)

Kamala homeowner told to pay B50,000 to remove water-vending machine blocking the driveway

Typical response of much talk and no action unless someone gets paid....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Same old games

I've found the best way to avoid paying a bribe is to stay calm and respectful and ask for a rec...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Same old games

Spread to Kamala now as well. At least twenty Thais went past with no helmets but the first foreigne...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
Exotic Fishing Thailand
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 