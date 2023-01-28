333 at the beach
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Australia ramps up Modern Slavery Act

Australia ramps up Modern Slavery Act

Australian companies need to be aware of pending changes to the Modern Slavery Act 2018 (Cth) and start preparing for more scrutiny as part of their ESG (“environmental, social and governance”) reporting.


By The Phuket News

Sunday 29 January 2023, 11:00AM

Image: Silk Legal (click to enlarge)

Image: Silk Legal (click to enlarge)

The 2022 Global Estimates of Modern Slavery stated that close to 27 million people are subject to some form of modern slavery, with more than 15.1mn people in the Asia-Pacific region considered ‘enslaved.’ Those in Asia-Pacific amount to almost 55% of all enslaved people around the world.

In August last year, the Australian Government released an issues paper on the effectiveness of the Act for public consultation. Public debate closed in November and the recommendations will be published in March 2023. The Albanese government has pledged in 2023 it will significantly enhance the Act and meaningfully extend its reach.

Key proposed changes include:

  1. Introducing mandatory due diligence obligations, including supply chain certification.
  2. Significantly lowering the reporting threshold (currently at Aus$100 million in annual consolidated revenue).
  3. Expanding the basis of reporting.
  4. Introducing financial penalties for non-compliance.
  5. Defining the role, function, and powers of the proposed Anti-Slavery Commissioner.

What will it mean for Australian companies in Thailand?

If you are an Australian company based in Thailand, you may have already been subject to a supply chain review. Your own review obligations under S 16(1)(d) of the Act means you simply have to describe the “due diligence and remediation processes”, not report on compliance.

It’s likely the 2023 changes will move closer to the mandatory reporting required in Europe, which means you will need to explain how you made certain that modern slavery is not happening in your specific industry or line of work. This means more Australian companies will need to annually review their supply chains and operations, and take action to manage any risks identified.

Currently anti-slavery statements are submitted to the Australian Border Force for publication on an online register.

Supply chain reviews are part of the general trend to enhanced ESG statements. These reviews take time and resources, and travel restrictions in some neighbouring countries make verification difficult. Nevertheless, Australian companies that think they will be impacted by the changes to the Act should start a verification process early. It’s not only the proposed financial penalties, but also the reputational and investor risk that needs to be considered.

Even if operating a small or medium Australian company, you will need to consider if you will be part of a review by your buyers or partners and get expert help early to develop your own compliance processes.


Silk Legal is a boutique law firm that focuses on complex legal matters in Thailand. They are a full-service commercial law firm with dedicated practice areas in corporate and commercial, restructuring and insolvency, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory matters.

By Dr Paul Crosio

Silk Legal consists of associates who are highly experienced in matters related to Australian law. They have assisted numerous Australian businesses address matters related to both Thai and Australian compliance matters. If you require expert help on the Australia Modern Slavery Act, contact Silk Legal at info@silklegal.com or visit their website at SilkLegal.com

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Trump warns 2024 election ’one shot’ to save America
Police chief steps into bribes row
Asia’s sponsorship industry rebounds: Sponsorship market intelligence firm relocates to Phuket
Phuket Opinion: Let’s make a deal
Jet-ski, parasail operators fined B10k per vessel at Surin Beach
Water supply in Cherng Talay to be affected by ‘step down tests’
DSI fight for remaining prime Phuket beachfront land continues
Phiphat eager to address outrage
Phuket Town festival highlights local culture, ‘City of Gastronomy’
‘Stop the hate’ online, UN chief pleads on Holocaust Day
COVID-19 cases ‘declining’ despite foreign arrival surge
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kathu Mayor OUT, Fair vendors arrested for gambling, Pot noodles pulled || January 27
Tourist behind ‘escort’ clip has left
99 monks ordained as Phuket prayers continue for HRH Bajrakitiyabha
Kathu Mayor sacked over illegal water probe

 

Phuket community
DSI fight for remaining prime Phuket beachfront land continues

Meanwhile the last of Layan's wetlands has been filled in- ruining the public road- for yet mor...(Read More)

DSI fight for remaining prime Phuket beachfront land continues

This required a second read through and from I glean the DSI 's main goal is not prosecution bu...(Read More)

Police chief steps into bribes row

Must be easy to start a weekly edition of a Thai National Corruption & Bribe Newspaper. Sure wee...(Read More)

Former immigration chiefs to face bribery charges

dont blame the agents - its the people who use them which feeds the corruption many of which who ref...(Read More)

Jet-ski, parasail operators fined B10k per vessel at Surin Beach

What a miserable critical life you must lead John- never a positive word about anything....(Read More)

DSI fight for remaining prime Phuket beachfront land continues

So, all land encroachers have no risk as if they are wrong, they will not be prosecuted in court, pa...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Let’s make a deal

Most likely pissed off the wrong wealthy well connected "businessman/men" by not giving th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Let’s make a deal

Great Opinion piece again. That 'throwing a rock in the air' express a lot if not everything...(Read More)

Jet-ski, parasail operators fined B10k per vessel at Surin Beach

Both should be banned at all beaches. Dangerous to bathers in the water and people relaxing on the b...(Read More)

Jet-ski, parasail operators fined B10k per vessel at Surin Beach

@Oldguy. 'During' used to be a thriving entertainment area? Where's that then?...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket

 