Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Australia orders mass evacuation of fire-ravaged towns before heatwave

Australia orders mass evacuation of fire-ravaged towns before heatwave

SYDNEY - Thousands of tourists have been given less than 48 hours to evacuate fire-ravaged coastal communities as Australia braces for a heatwave this coming Saturday (Jan 4) which is expected to fan deadly bushfires.

disastersdeathenvironmentlandaccidentspollutionweather
By AFP

Thursday 2 January 2020, 10:21AM

Cars line up to leave the town of Batemans Bay in New South Wales to head north on January 2, 2020. Photo: AFP

Cars line up to leave the town of Batemans Bay in New South Wales to head north on January 2, 2020. Photo: AFP

Catastrophic blazes ripped through swathes of the continent's south-east on New Year's Eve, killing at least eight people and stranding holidaymakers as seaside towns were ringed by flames.

The New South Wales (NSW) Rural Fire Service this morning (Jan 2) declared a “tourist leave zone” stretching about 200 kilometres (124 miles) from the popular holiday spot of Bateman's Bay along the usually picturesque south-east coast to neighbouring Victoria state, where people are also being urged to evacuate fire-threatened areas.

Visitors are being warned to leave before Saturday, which is forecast to bring gusting winds and temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

That weather will create dangerous fire conditions that officials say will be as bad, if not worse, than Tuesday (Dec 31), Australia's deadliest day of fires in a months-long bushfire crisis.

Many tourists and residents spent two nights isolated with no electricity or telecommunications, and dwindling food supplies, before authorities today deemed some roads out of the region temporarily safe to use.

NSW Transport Minister Andrew Constance told public broadcaster ABC it would be the “largest evacuation of people out of the region ever,” with thousands preparing to leave ahead of another “terrible” day of fires.

NSW Rural Fire Service deputy commissioner Rob Rogers said firefighters were unable to extinguish or even control the raging blazes.

“The message is we've got so much fire in that area, we have no capacity to contain these fires,” he told ABC.

Diamond Resort Phuket

“We just need to make sure that people are not in front of them.”

But with food and fuel supplies reportedly running short in many centres, there were concerns some would remain trapped.

Authorities still have not been able to reach some rural communities, such as the town of Genoa in Victoria.

There are also mounting fears for five people still missing after the most recent blazes while the number of homes confirmed destroyed has topped 400, with that number expected to rise as firefighters reach devastated communities still isolated by flames.

Navy ships and military aircraft have been deployed alongside emergency crews to provide humanitarian relief and assess the damage.

This season's blazes have killed at least 18 people, destroyed more than 1,000 homes and scorched about 5.5 million hectares (13.5 million acres), an area bigger than Denmark or the Netherlands.

The unprecedented crisis has sparked street protests calling on the government to immediately act on climate change, which scientists say is creating a longer and more intense bushfire season.

Conservative Prime Minister Scott Morrison has come under increasing pressure for his actions, which included holidaying in Hawaii as the disaster unfolded and reiterating his support for Australia's lucrative, but heavily polluting, coal mining industry.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

New Year beach sing-along ends with jealous stab in the neck, beating
Phuket starts the new year with zero deaths
Phuket Governor offers New Year blessings for 2020
Anti-plastic campaign starts to hit home
Briton killed by exploding firework in Pattaya
Phuket survives New Year’s Eve with no deaths
Road deaths rise to 256 after 5 days of New Year holiday travel
Country to be warned of sex offenders
His Majesty delivers New Year address
Phuket survives Day 4 of ‘Seven Days’ New Year road-safety campaign with zero deaths
Govt postpones land tax
Crimes that shocked the nation in 2019
Phuket Red Cross Fair underway
Chinese tourists escape serious injury as airport van hits sign pylon
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Castrating rapists? Over 39Mn tourist arrivals! Another Tham Luang hero dies! || December 30

 

Phuket community
Anti-plastic campaign starts to hit home

...Help to save the world....(Read More)

Anti-plastic campaign starts to hit home

As we don't have trains running on steam anymore, the plastic industry has to realise herself th...(Read More)

Phuket Governor offers New Year blessings for 2020

All these 'blessings' will be forgotten the day this year when Phuket is without water. Phuk...(Read More)

Briton killed by exploding firework in Pattaya

Lucky that it was only the person tried to light the illegal piece of firework who became a victim, ...(Read More)

Briton killed by exploding firework in Pattaya

@C.S. Probably more another sad example how careless people are when handling fireworks. Just ignor...(Read More)

Phuket survives New Year’s Eve with no deaths

If those statistics are to be believed then that shows progress. Well done....(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

Damn... we need editing function back.... should read "many buy their way in."...(Read More)

Briton killed by exploding firework in Pattaya

Another sad example of how laws in Thailand are routinely ignored to the detriment of everyone's...(Read More)

Phuket survives Day 4 of ‘Seven Days’ New Year road-safety campaign with zero deaths

g2x3k... read the article which states: "Throughout the 24 period from midnight to midnight of ...(Read More)

Estonian woman injured in Phuket on Day 3 of ‘Seven Days’ road-safety campaign

Fantasy Island. Forget facts. Just lay back and imagine....(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thailand Yacht Show

 