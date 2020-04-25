THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Australia, New Zealand mark Anzac Day with driveway vigils

Australia, New Zealand mark Anzac Day with driveway vigils

AUSTRALIA: Australians and New Zealanders held dawn Anzac Day vigils from the isolation of their own driveways on Saturday (Apr 25) to honour their armed forces, unable to gather at war memorials because of coronavirus lockdowns.

COVID-19culture
By AFP

Saturday 25 April 2020, 10:59AM

Veteran Peter McFarlane holds a candle during an Anzac Day dawn vigil outside his house in suburbs of Sydney. Photo: AFP / Saeed Khan

Veteran Peter McFarlane holds a candle during an Anzac Day dawn vigil outside his house in suburbs of Sydney. Photo: AFP / Saeed Khan

 

As the sun rose, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was among those observing vigils at the end of their driveways instead of the memorials forced behind closed doors.

“This year, a new threat faces all nations as the impact of the coronavirus deepens worldwide,” Ardern said from her driveway.

As morning light reached Australia, neighbours held candles outside their homes in Sydney’s southwest, where Vietnam veteran Peter McFarlane led a small suburban service, one of the many taking place around the country.

“I can’t remember the last time I missed a dawn service, so I had to have one here,” the 78-year-old told AFP outside his Ingleburn home.

He said he was “proud as punch” after the whole street turned out to begin Anzac Day, finishing his early morning memorial with a shot of rum.

While official memorials were held behind closed doors, people reached out to the Returned and Services League (RSL) that represents veterans in Australia to ask how best to mark the day.

“People are very, very active,” New South Wales RSL acting president Ray James told AFP, “setting up their driveways with poppies”.

QSI International School Phuket

Anzac Day marks the 1915 landing of Australian and New Zealand troops at Gallipoli on the Turkish peninsula in an ill-fated WWI campaign against German-backed Ottoman forces.

Some 10,000 Australian and New Zealand servicemen were killed in the failed military campaign but it shaped the close friendship that binds the two countries.

Marches and memorials traditionally mark the day but as both nations battle to control the spread of COVID-19, parade routes were quiet.

Poppy-print masks, live-streamed memorials, care packages and even digital drinking sessions were easing veterans’ sense of loneliness during a traditional time of camaraderie, James – who served in Vietnam – said.

“We (usually) go away to our various watering holes, pubs or clubs, and we enjoy our mates…  you talk about the old times, whilst you were serving and you talk about someone who’s missing this year that was there last year,” he said.

“It’s going to be sad this year because we won’t be able to do that.”

The 71-year-old, who served in the Royal Australian Navy and then the reserves for a combined 46 years, said he would not be missing out on Two-up – a traditional game banned for the rest of the year because of the huge sums wagered on the toss of two coins.

“Playing Two-up on Skype – social media is really good – and also having a beer or a scotch or two,” he said.

