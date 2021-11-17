BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Australia looks to wall off sensitive tech from China

Australia looks to wall off sensitive tech from China

SYDNEY: Australia will today (Nov 17) announce measures to ring-fence dozens of sensitive technologies from foreign interference, stepping up efforts to safeguard against “national security risks” from China and others.

Chinesetechnologypolitics
By AFP

Wednesday 17 November 2021, 10:34AM

Australia has become increasingly concerned about the transfer of sensitive technology to foreign military powers, particularly to China, under the guise of academic cooperation. Photo: AFP

Australia has become increasingly concerned about the transfer of sensitive technology to foreign military powers, particularly to China, under the guise of academic cooperation. Photo: AFP

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will unveil a “Critical Technologies List” at an online forum in Sydney - a step toward limiting what government, industry and universities can and cannot share with foreign counterparts.

The list of 63 critical technologies will include quantum technologies, which are based on the physics of sub-atomic particles, as well as artificial intelligence, drones and vaccines.

The measures aim to “balance the economic opportunities of critical technologies with their national security risks,” Morrison will tell a forum organised by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, according to a speech seen by AFP.

Australia has become increasingly concerned about the transfer of sensitive technology to foreign military powers, particularly to China, under the guise of academic cooperation.

Canberra has also moved to limit the ability of Chinese state-linked firms to operate critical infrastructure in Australia.

A decision to effectively bar Huawei from running Australia’s 5G network was the catalyst for a major diplomatic rift between the two countries, which has frozen high level diplomatic relations and a raft of sanctions that some have called a “shadow trade war.”

Australia is currently in the process of auctioning off 5G spectrum licenses.

Morrison will today also list nine critical technologies that will be the focus for investment, hoping the expertise will help “uphold our liberal democratic traditions” in what he describes as an era of “strategic competition.”

“The simple fact is that nations at the leading edge of technology have greater economic, political and military power,” he will say.

“And, in turn, greater capacity to influence the norms and values that will shape technological development in the years to come.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Joint sitting dumps charter amendment bill
New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English
Bridge jump body search team finds dead dugong
PM defends delay lifting nightlife ban
Phuket Health Sandbox approved with B85mn budget
Coast site eyed for World Heritage status
Phuket marks 52 new COVID cases, one more death
Cabinet green-lights Phuket, Andaman tourism development projects
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Maya Bay to reopen, Trillion baht online economy, 15 million poor by 2022? || November 16
Pangolin caught in Kamala
Ex-Yakuza cuffed for medical glove fraud
Courtyard by Marriott opens in Phuket Town
US journalist detained in Myanmar released
Maya Bay reopening set for Jan 1
THAI posts profit of B51bn

 

Phuket community
New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English

How much did Fyza pay the Thai Health to make this requirement. 12-18. Must received 1 dose of Pfiz...(Read More)

Cabinet green-lights Phuket, Andaman tourism development projects

113,439 job positions? A suspiciously precise number no?...(Read More)

Phuket sours on Sandbox

I miss Officialdom thinking about the 'New Normal' life setting. Covid-19 for sure will stay...(Read More)

Coast site eyed for World Heritage status

Someone should take a basic business studies course, or maybe just Google some terms. "income&q...(Read More)

Pangolin caught in Kamala

A man is handling the Pangolin with no gloves and no mask. Predictable comments complaining about ...(Read More)

Ex-Yakuza cuffed for medical glove fraud

Arrested twice?? Who took the bribe to let him go the first time? And who is his behind the scenes T...(Read More)

THAI posts profit of B51bn

Please Kurt buy a dictionary for all of us suffering from your destruction of the English language....(Read More)

THAI posts profit of B51bn

So for Thai Airways to ever be profitable at all they need the covid virus pandemic to stay so they ...(Read More)

Pangolin caught in Kamala

Our resident critic of all things Thai jumps in with two feet yet again. Scroll past the first pictu...(Read More)

Pangolin caught in Kamala

For a minute there, Thought the US Vice President had a real problem......(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
CBRE Phuket
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Exotic Fishing Thailand
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 