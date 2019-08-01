THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Australia’s Folau launches legal action over homophobia sacking

Australia’s Folau launches legal action over homophobia sacking

RUGBY: Fallen star Israel Folau has launched legal action against Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs for unfair dismissal, he confirmed Thursday, reportedly demanding an apology, compensation and the right to play again after he was sacked for making homophobic comments.


By AFP

Thursday 1 August 2019, 10:55AM

Folau prior to a match for the Wallabies earlier this year. Photo: AFP

Folau prior to a match for the Wallabies earlier this year. Photo: AFP

Super Rugby's record try-scorer, who was on a Aus$1 million-a-year (US$690,000), four-year contract, was fired in May for posting online that "hell awaits" gay people and others he considers sinners.

The devout Christian opted not to appeal and mediation attempts failed, prompting Folau to take the highly divisive case, which has drawn support from conservatives and outrage elsewhere, to the courts.

"A conciliation before the Fair Work Commission did not resolve the matters between us. Accordingly, I am commencing court proceedings against Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs," he said in a video message.

Folau, who has played 73 times for the Wallabies, raised more than Aus$2 million in just two days through the Australian Christian Lobby to help pay his legal fees, before the appeal was paused, with enough money "for now".

It replaced a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign that was shut down after raising more than Aus$700,000, with the platform saying it would not "tolerate the promotion of discrimination or exclusion".

The Australian newspaper said Folau's eight-page claim, lodged with the Federal Circuit Court in Melbourne this week, argued he was unlawfully dismissed under a section of Australia's Fair Work Act that disallowed sackings because of a person's religion.

It said the 30-year-old was seeking compensation, interest, damages, injunctive relief and penalties that could run to hundreds of thousands of dollars, along with an apology and full reinstatement.

Previous reports put the compensation figure at Aus$10 million, including for lost sponsorship and marketing opportunities, a sum that could prove disastrous for Rugby Australia.

The governing body had no immediate comment Thursday, but has insisted Folau's firing was purely contractual, saying he had agreed not to disparage anyone over their sexual orientation following a similar controversy last year.

"I have been blessed to have received the support of tens of thousands of Australians throughout my journey, and I want to say thank you to everyone who has offered their prayers and support," Folau added in his video message.

"It has meant so much to (wife) Maria and me over the last few months and gives us strength for the road ahead."

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Basketball Africa League reveals debut season host cities
Basketball Africa League reveals debut season host cities
Thai football league plays in the red
Verstappen wins German thriller after spectacular Mercedes collapse
Hamilton takes pole as Ferrari implodes in Hockenheim heartbreak
Ferrari on fire in hot, hot Hockenheim
FAT briefs Foreign Ministry on Word Cup bidding procedure
Kawhi, George seek more for Clippers than beating Lakers
Murtagh realises childhood dream as Ireland stun England
Thai hopes rest on Ariya, Jasmine
Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev dies after fight
New Thailand coach to hitch his wagon to star trio
Ten years since amateur triumph, Lowry’s career comes full circle on Irish soil
Pacquiao mulls future after title stunner
Phuket Raceweek: Busy Day 3 on-the-water

 

Phuket community
DSI probes alleged corruption in B355mn Cherng Talay wastewater treatment systems

Are Mr. Samran's words, "beyond the truth " a Freudian slip? One asks how a man once e...(Read More)

DSI probes alleged corruption in B355mn Cherng Talay wastewater treatment systems

Dear Online Comment Editor of TPN, Sic (as is) requires brackets [ ] as we discussed a few weeks ...(Read More)

Deadline for hospitals to display medicine prices pushed back

Mr Dek, complaining again, geez mate, Ben is 100% correct, he didn't say "only" wester...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Coral recovery at 90%! Money talks after fatal crash? Student’s bent spine? || July 31

Let's hope this is no fake news! Horst...(Read More)

Public Notice

You've lived in Thailand many years, but you don't know about the Computer Crimes act, or, t...(Read More)

Deadline for hospitals to display medicine prices pushed back

Yes, mr Dek. You are right, not only westerners, it is worse. It concerns all not-thai people. We al...(Read More)

Deadline for hospitals to display medicine prices pushed back

@Dekas, by westerners I actually meant "foreigners". Thais still enjoy the double pricing ...(Read More)

Surin Islands bleached corals nearly fully recovered

Amazing that reefs damaged from decades of overloaded tourism and pollution have recovered 90% in 8 ...(Read More)

DSI probes alleged corruption in B355mn Cherng Talay wastewater treatment systems

These systems essentially do nothing other than concentrate certain wastewater discharges into a def...(Read More)

DSI probes alleged corruption in B355mn Cherng Talay wastewater treatment systems

Oh how nice it would be if a certain individual finally got their Karma!...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MYLANDS
Dot Property Awards
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity

 