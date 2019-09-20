Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Australia, Fiji focus on World Cup opener amid long-term problems

Australia, Fiji focus on World Cup opener amid long-term problems

RUGBY: Australia and Fiji will look to put their off-field worries aside with their World Cup opener in Sapporo on Saturday (September 21).

Rugby
By AFP

Friday 20 September 2019, 10:32AM

Australian players attend a practice session. Photo: AFP

Australian players attend a practice session. Photo: AFP

The two-time world champion Wallabies -- also the losing finalists in 2015 -- won just four of 13 Tests in 2018.

Now a good run at Japan 2019 is seen as vital to boosting support for the 15-a-side code in Australia, where rugby union endures an endless battle for attention with rugby league and Australian Rules.

It has also been overshadowed this year by superstar Israel Folau's controversial sacking for homophobic comments and his looming legal battle with Rugby Australia, which threatens to cost the governing body millions.

Meanwhile RA chief executive Raelene Castle has suggested fans would be disappointed if Australia didn't at least match their 2015 performance in Japan.

The Wallabies' win over New Zealand, the team that beat them in the last World Cup final, in Perth last month was a timely success, even though the All Blacks hammered them the following week in Auckland.

Australia coach Michael Cheika, speaking Thursday after announcing his team to play Fiji, said: "Wherever the cards fall, I'll be absolutely proud of my team. They've put in so much work so far against a background of pressure from off the field, not on it.

"You know that I am coming here to win with our team."

For the Fiji clash, Cheika has selected the world-class pair of David Pocock, returning from a calf injury ahead of a post World Cup retirement, and captain Michael Hooper in the back row.

He has also been prepared to give players fresh starts.

James O'Connor, the one-time "bad boy" of Australian rugby, plays at outside centre in a back division where cancer survivor Christian Lealiifano is at fly-half.

Meanwhile Tolu Latu, who faced a drink-driving charge this year, has been selected at hooker.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Cheika, who brought O'Connor back into the Australia fold in August after a six-year absence having never worked with him previously, insisted the playmaker's "work ethic and the way he has reintegrated himself into the team says a lot about him."

 

- 'Scrum factory' -

 

As for Fiji, they face similar difficulties as other Pacific island nations in retaining their best players in the face of greater commercial and sporting opportunities in wealthier nations.

Australia, for example, have three Fijians in their starting XV -- Samu Kerevi, Marika Koroibete and Isi Naisarani.

Another perennial problem for Fiji, who knocked pool rivals Wales out of the 2007 edition, is a lack of major matches between World Cups, although they did beat France 21-14 in Paris in November.

While backs of the quality of Semi Radradra maintain Olympic Sevens champions Fiji's reputation for running rugby, there have long been doubts about their forwards. 

They have, however, benefitted from a decision by World Rugby, which has provided some £60 million ($75 million) to Tier Two nations for World Cup preparation, to set up a "scrum factory" in Fiji a few years ago. 

But with 12 of Fiji's starting XV at overseas clubs -- many in Europe -- they lack the same cohesion as countries reliant on one or two leagues.

The failure to set-up a global Nations League has not helped Fiji's cause, with a place in Super Rugby, the southern hemisphere's major annual international tournament, seemingly no nearer for any of the Pacific island nations.

It is 65 years since Fiji last beat the Wallabies, although coach John McKee still insisted: "We know Australia are a very good team and present a big challenge for us but, because of our preparation, I know that our team is mentally and physically ready for that challenge."

Don't forget to grab this week's issue of The Phuket News for your free Rugby World Cup wall chart, listing when all the big matches will be played - starting this weekend!

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Europa League: Man Utd, Arsenal, Rangers all win
Asia's first Rugby World Cup to kick off as game seeks broader reach
Paine sees 'very exciting era' for Australia
PSG thrash Real in Champions League opener as Man City cruise
Wales coach Howley returns home under betting investigation cloud
Phuket's Vanchai spearheads Thai SEA Games challenge
Penalty drama as Liverpool, Chelsea lose Champions League openers
De Klerk not expecting bad hair day in All Blacks showdown
Ronaldo 'embarrassed' by rape allegations
Gasol claims rare NBA-World Cup double as Spain beat Argentina
'Scared' Arsenal grateful for a point at lowly Watford
Norwich inflict stunning first defeat in eight months on Man City
Phuket Misfits win inaugural Bootleggers title
All Blacks eye third consecutive World Cup as title pretenders lurk
Phuket-trained fighter becomes first Thai in UFC

 

Phuket community
Patong bar owner ‘Sia Auan’ gets life for double murder

Now, we wait for the "bail," which reminds me, what happen to the cops, up north, a few ye...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

Reading that one expert predicts the completion of the pipeline by 2029/2030,i guess that some of t...(Read More)

Immigration to scrap arrival cards, launch new TM30, 90-day reporting apps

I am sure the Immigration must have huge warehouses were they store all the application papers, and ...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

Foot, enlarging, deepening present Phuket water reservoirs is/was a great idea. However, perhaps du...(Read More)

TripAdvisor blocks 1mn fake reviews

Foot, Kamala actually doesn't excel in matters like beach water pollution prevention and culinai...(Read More)

Concerns raised again over Phuket wild monkey populations

"We will evaluation the effectiveness of monkey population control in the next 3 months". ...(Read More)

Concerns raised again over Phuket wild monkey populations

Well, we have the proof now that last year mass sterilisation didn't work despite Officials tryi...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

The water supply pipe line to Phuket should already have been there. Now we start first a few years ...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

It would seem that creating new and enlarging existing reservoirs in Phuket would be much more effic...(Read More)

TripAdvisor blocks 1mn fake reviews

Comical. There's a pricey restaurant here in Kamala that was getting mixed reviews back in the ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
JW Marriott Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique