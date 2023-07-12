Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Australia fears China’s latest Pacific deal could stoke tensions

Australia fears China’s latest Pacific deal could stoke tensions

SYDNEY: Australia has urged China to release the details of a new policing pact with Solomon Islands, saying Beijing’s latest push for influence threatens to inflame tensions in the South Pacific.

politicsChinesepolice
By AFP

Wednesday 12 July 2023 10:16 AM

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare with Chinese President Xi Jinping in March 2022. Photo: AFP

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare with Chinese President Xi Jinping in March 2022. Photo: AFP

Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare inked a raft of deals during a trip to Beijing this week, including an agreement allowing China to maintain a police presence in the developing Pacific nation until 2025.

China has lavished attention on Solomon Islands since it severed ties with Taiwan in 2019, pledging large amounts of aid and bankrolling a series of critical infrastructure projects.

A spokesperson for Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said yesterday (July 11) there were concerns the police cooperation plan between Solomon Islands and China “will invite further regional contest”.

“Solomon Islands and China should provide transparency of their intentions to Australia and the region by publishing the agreement immediately, so the Pacific family can collectively consider the implications for our shared security.”

Solomon Islands, one of the poorest countries in the Pacific, sits at the centre of an escalating tug-of-war as China vies for regional influence with Australia and the United States.

Australia’s own longstanding security pact with Solomon Islands was recently put under review, stoking fears the Solomons were drifting closer to China’s orbit.

Although Sogavare has repeatedly stressed his country was “friends to all”, a video posted by Chinese state media showed him telling officials “I am back home” after touching down in Beijing earlier this week.

Phuket Property

Solomon Islands opposition politician Peter Kenilorea Junior said he had a “gut feeling” that Sogavare wanted to shift the country’s stance closer to China.

“This choice has been made a long time ago,” he told Australian broadcaster ABC.

“Arriving in China and saying that, ‘I’m home’, it’s very clear.”

Chinese Premier Li Qiang earlier this week praised Sogavare for switching diplomatic relations from Taiwan to Beijing, saying it was “the correct choice that confirms to the trend of the times”.

Sogavare, in turn, told Li that his country “has a lot to learn from China’s development experience”.

Solomon Islands alarmed Western powers in 2022 when it signed a secretive security pact with China.

Although the details of that pact have never been released, it has stoked fears that China could use it to establish a military foothold in the South Pacific.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: EC forwards Pita’s case to court, Prayut retires, Underpass woes, Piling on the cheese || July 12
Suspect held in killing of German in Pattaya
Beached dolphin taken into care
Officials ready for ‘Tsunami Walk & Run’ event
Grab driver threatened with machete over taxi queue
Prayut announces retirement from politics
B1.8mn to fix Darasamut Underpass pump problem
Officials called to fix dangerous sections of Phuket’s busiest road
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Missing man found in freezer, Residents push back against Navy over forest rights || July 11
Two killed, 10 injured as elevated road collapses in Bangkok
Residents fight Navy over protected forest rights
Last week the hottest worldwide on record: UN
Missing German broker found dead
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket on flood alert as rains pound island, Phuket temple jump, Reforestation project || July 10
Two injured as motorbike plunges off back road on Patong Hill

 

Phuket community
Two injured as motorbike plunges off back road on Patong Hill

@Kurt Why so much bla-bla and decades of silly questions from you? Of course "This Is Thailand&...(Read More)

Grab driver threatened with machete over taxi queue

The thuggery continues. I turned legally on a green light today, taxi driver ran a red, nearly t-bon...(Read More)

Grab driver threatened with machete over taxi queue

They both live in Sakhu sounds more like a grudge to me - and the fisherman is a fisherman, not a dr...(Read More)

Grab driver threatened with machete over taxi queue

Phuket lost its Expo bid is a good thing, a blessing in disguise. Imagine these unruly taxi drivers ...(Read More)

Prayut announces retirement from politics

Don't worry for Mr Prayut, a lifetime position as a Privy Councilor with the Privy Council on Th...(Read More)

B1.8mn to fix Darasamut Underpass pump problem

why cannot see our little narong here for a picture too? ...(Read More)

B1.8mn to fix Darasamut Underpass pump problem

@Oldguy On holiday in Europe and guess what: Strong rain here and streets are flooded including a...(Read More)

Missing German broker found dead

@JohnC As always, just guessing. No clue about anything but keep posting nonsense. Poor soul....(Read More)

When is a Thai company not a Thai company?

treaty of Amity doesn't always work , The TAT does not recognize this Thai law so if your busine...(Read More)

B1.8mn to fix Darasamut Underpass pump problem

One ponders why Uncle Somchai didn't have to have a maintenance contract as part of the initial ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
Zonezi Properties
SOHO Pool Club
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SALA
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Brightview Center

 