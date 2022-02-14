BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Australia Day Phuket Sundowners - March 2022

Australia Day Phuket Sundowners - March 2022

Start From: Friday 11 March 2022, 06:00PM to Friday 11 March 2022, 09:00PM

AustCham Thailand, in collaboration with Australian Alumni, American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), Belgian-Luxembourg/Thai Chamber of Commerce, CanCham Thailand, Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC) and the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC), is delighted to invite you to join us for “Australia Day Phuket Sundowners” at JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, on Friday 11 March 2022, from 18.00 - 21.00 hrs.

A celebration of all things Australian, join us for your favourite Australian food & beverages, and welcome in the New Year as the first business networking event in Phuket of 2022! Please register in advance, as walk-ins are not allowed for this event Limited spaces, please book early to avoid disappointment COVID-19 Requirements: Attendees must be able to show proof of at least double vaccinated and a Negative test result (ATK/RT-PCR) conducted within 24 hours of arriving at the event.

Cost: 500 THB for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members. 900 THB for non-members.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Accommodation: JW Marriott Resort & Spa offers an additional 10% discount on the room rate inclusive of Breakfast for stays booked & consumed between the 27th to 30th January 2022.

For reservation, see https://bit.ly/AustChamThailandPromotion, or contact JWPhuketSales@marriotthotels.com

Person : AustCham Thailand
Address : JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Phuket marks 486 new COVID cases, no new deaths

They can only report those who are tested in a clinic or hospital - many thousands test at home and ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 486 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Wednesday is Buddha day so all the bars will be closed. An ideal opportunity for another deep clean ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 486 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Sadly local Covid infections keep going up. Thankfully today new covid arrivals have come down....(Read More)

Police reveal names of Sandhu killers, get arrest warrants

Facts, Dek, Just contradictive 'facts' provided by RTP says everything. And Red Notice is ju...(Read More)

Police reveal names of Sandhu killers, get arrest warrants

If Thaidom wants foreigners to only get news from Thai governmental sources-then put it in English. ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 486 new COVID cases, no new deaths

486 sound pretty good for this week lottery...lol...(Read More)

Volunteers to tackle sewage, litter in Phuket Town canal

My ads would have Somchai tossing his plastic bag on the ground, then follow its path to the sea. E...(Read More)

Police reveal names of Sandhu killers, get arrest warrants

RTP should have contacted Insp.K. first.Case would have been solved by now with all criminals invol...(Read More)

String of murders, taxi fare rip-offs and thefts sully Phuket’s image

Whatever the authorities claim about the lack of tourists, taxis, fraud or murders are not the main ...(Read More)

Phuket student accuses boat crewman of physical attack, intimidation

another great spot to attract quality tourist and to be used by TAT....welcome to the jungle.....(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Thai Residential
Phuket Property

 