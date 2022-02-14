Australia Day Phuket Sundowners - March 2022

Start From: Friday 11 March 2022, 06:00PM to Friday 11 March 2022, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

AustCham Thailand, in collaboration with Australian Alumni, American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), Belgian-Luxembourg/Thai Chamber of Commerce, CanCham Thailand, Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC) and the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC), is delighted to invite you to join us for “Australia Day Phuket Sundowners” at JW Marriott Phuket Resort & Spa, on Friday 11 March 2022, from 18.00 - 21.00 hrs.

A celebration of all things Australian, join us for your favourite Australian food & beverages, and welcome in the New Year as the first business networking event in Phuket of 2022! Please register in advance, as walk-ins are not allowed for this event Limited spaces, please book early to avoid disappointment COVID-19 Requirements: Attendees must be able to show proof of at least double vaccinated and a Negative test result (ATK/RT-PCR) conducted within 24 hours of arriving at the event.

Cost: 500 THB for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members. 900 THB for non-members.

Accommodation: JW Marriott Resort & Spa offers an additional 10% discount on the room rate inclusive of Breakfast for stays booked & consumed between the 27th to 30th January 2022.

For reservation, see https://bit.ly/AustChamThailandPromotion, or contact JWPhuketSales@marriotthotels.com