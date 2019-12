Australia Day Phuket Sundowners - Jan 2020

Start From: Thursday 23 January 2020, 06:00PM to Thursday 23 January 2020, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (AustCham) and the Australian Consulate General Phuket, is delighted to invite you to join us for “Australia Day Phuket Sundowners” at SALA Phuket Resort, Mai Khao Beach, on Thursday 23 January 2020, from 18:00 -21:00. A celebration of all things Australian, join us for your favourite Australian food & beverages, and welcome in the New Year as the first business networking event of 2020.