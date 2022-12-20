Australia Day Phuket Sundowners

Start From: Friday 27 January 2023, 06:00PM to Friday 27 January 2023, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

AustCham Thailand, in collaboration with Australian Alumni, American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), Belgian-Luxembourg/Thai Chamber of Commerce, CanCham Thailand, Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC), Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC), Phuket Chamber of Commerce and Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce, is delighted to invite you to join us for “Australia Day Phuket Sundowners” at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, on Friday 27th January 2023, from 18.00-21.00 hrs.

A celebration of all things Australian, join us for your favourite Australian food & beverages, and welcome in the New Year as the first business networking event of 2023!

500 THB for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members

900 THB for non-members

Accommodation: TBA

Please register in advance, as walk-ins are not allowed for this event. Limited spaces, please book early to avoid disappointment.