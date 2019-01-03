THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Australia Day Beach BBQ

Start From: Saturday 26 January 2019, 03:00PM to Saturday 26 January 2019, 06:00PM

Celebrate Australia Day with a traditional Beach BBQ, a few drinks and great friends. Australians in Phuket is hosting a very informal get together on the beach in front of the Mövenpick Resort Bangtao Beach Phuket. The BBQ will be fired up along with chilled drinks in the esky, a few beach sports and activities for kids. Enjoy 60THB drinks & sausage sizzle or BYO food & drinks. FREE for all to attend. AIP members shall enjoy a complimentary welcome drink. 3.00pm till sunset. facebook.com/aussiesinphuket

Person : Australians in Phuket
Address : Bangtao Beach, Phuket
Phone : 081 273 1740
Website :
http://www.facebook.com/events/2073102222747114/

