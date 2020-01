Australia Day at Mai Khao Beach

Start From: Sunday 26 January 2020, 01:00PM to Sunday 26 January 2020, 06:30PM

Phukets biggest celebration of all things Aussie! Fun activities incl. Beach cricket and volleyball, thong tossing etc. Super casual dress, All you can eat Aussie menu - THB 999 ++ P.P., 4 hour beverage package - THB 1,499++ P.P. Mini bus transfers from Boat Avenue & Boat Lagoon - THB 100 P.P. per trip. For more info - mbeachclub.phuket@minor.com or 076 336 111.