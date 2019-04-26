THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Australia’s Daily Telegraph prints rival’s pages by mistake

AUSTRALIA: The Sydney Daily Telegraph, one of Australia’s most popular tabloids, has blamed a printing error after pages from a rival newspaper appeared in its Thursday edition (Apr 25).


By The Phuket News

Friday 26 April 2019, 10:03AM

The Sydney Morning Herald and Daily Telegraph share the same printing facility. Photo: ABC News / Sabra Lane

The newspaper has apologised for the printing error.

The publishing mix-up was blamed after Sydney’s Daily Telegraph accidentally published two pages of the Sydney Morning Herald, explained government-funded ABC News (Australian Broadcasting Commission) in its report. (See story here.)

The pages included a letter calling for action to tackle climate change.

A number of readers who noticed the error when flicking through the Thursday edition of the Telegraph, and stumbling upon the Herald’s misplaced editorial pages, were quick to see the funny side, noted the BBC. (See story here.)

“No need to apologise,” wrote Sydney Morning Herald journalist Kate McClymont. “Having some [Herald] pages is a reader bonus.”

“Might have been someone's last day on the job,” one Twitter user joked.

"Extreme cost cutting? From sharing printing facilities to now sharing [the] same newspaper,” another wrote.

The Telegraph released a statement on Twitter later in the morning to clarify the mistake.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

“Good morning readers, today @DailyTelegraph printed 2 pages from The Sydney Morning Herald in some editions,” the tweet read.

“Both papers share the same printing facility in Sydney’s west and the error happened during the production process.

“We apologise for any confusion this has caused.”

In 2018, Fairfax and News Corp agreed to share a printing facility in an attempt to offset newspaper decline, the ABC explained.

“The printing arrangements make the production of newspapers more efficient for both publishers. These are landmark initiatives,” Greg Hywood, former Fairfax chief, said at the time.

“They demonstrate a rational approach to the complex issues facing the industry.”

Fairfax later merged with another business, Nine, which is the Herald’s current owner, the BBC noted.

 

 

