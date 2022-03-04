BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Australia cricket great Shane Warne dies aged 52

Australia cricket great Shane Warne dies aged 52

CRICKET: Australia cricket great Shane Warne, widely regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time, has died aged 52, according to a statement issued by his management company.

Cricket
By AFP

Friday 4 March 2022, 10:03PM

Shane Warne RIP. Photo: AFP

Shane Warne RIP. Photo: AFP

Warne’s management said he died in Koh Samui, Thailand, of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement said.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.”

PaintFX

It comes just hours after the death was announced of fellow Australian great Rod Marsh, one of the game’s outstanding wicketkeepers.

Warne was credited with reviving the art of leg-spin and during a brilliant 15-year career he took 708 Test wickets - a tally surpassed only by Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan, who took 800.

Australia opener David Warner tweeted: “Two legends of our game have left us too soon. I’m lost for words, and this is extremely sad. My thoughts and prayers go out to the Marsh and Warne family. I just can not believe it. #rip, you will both be missed.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Manchester clubs face tricky derby as Leeds launch new era
Phuket huddles up for flag football
Russia Paralympians banned from Games as World Cup appeal launched
Abramovich to sell Chelsea with ‘net proceeds’ going to Ukraine war victims
Fury says he will retire after Whyte heavyweight title fight
Russia’s sporting freeze grows as Putin’s blackbelt revoked
Phuket defeats Pattaya in Amateur Ryder Cup
Russia expelled from World Cup as FIFA and UEFA hand down bans
Taiwan’s Chan claims Royal’s Cup
Liverpool win League Cup after Kepa’s shoot-out miss
Jones urges England to be more ‘ruthless’ after nervy win over Wales
Abramovich hands over control of Chelsea as Premier League shows Ukraine support
Phuket student selected for international Judo comp
Phuket leads Pattaya in Amateur Ryder Cup
England look to Lawes for a lead against Wales after Tuilagi blow

 

Phuket community
Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

What a load of crap Fascinated! Only a retiree with a regular pension can talk [edited] like this....(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

So poor russians touristes ,maybe needto ask Poutine to pay for them ...(Read More)

Eight more grilled over actress’s death

Boat, night, river, no life jacket... was there drinking? Accidents do happen. ...(Read More)

‘Zero-dollar’ Chinese tour firms acquitted of defrauding tourists

There never was a zero dollar scheme. It was all dreamed up by jealous westerners...(Read More)

‘Zero-dollar’ Chinese tour firms acquitted of defrauding tourists

Perfect finding..."the companies were engaged in normal practice within the industry"...th...(Read More)

National debt commission probes impact of informal loans in Phuket

As long as I read 'national committee's', nothing will change. Thai committee's mem...(Read More)

‘Zero-dollar’ Chinese tour firms acquitted of defrauding tourists

Of course the whole thing was dismissed. It is just not chinese. All over the world potential touris...(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

Don't look for any improvements until the Nov elections in USA- GOPutin means to retake Congr...(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

China still forbid chinese traveling abroad.. Now the Russia tourist segment dries up. European airl...(Read More)

Sanctions affecting Russian tourists in Phuket

THE END. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thai Residential
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
Art-Tec Design
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 