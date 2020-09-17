Oak Maedow Phuket
Australia beat England in thriller to clinch ODI series

Australia beat England in thriller to clinch ODI series

CRICKET: Glenn Maxwell and Alex Carey both hit brilliant hundreds as Australia sealed a dramatic series win over world champions England in the third one-day international at Old Trafford yesterday (Sept 16).

Cricket
By AFP

Thursday 17 September 2020, 08:11AM

Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century. Photo: AFP

Glenn Maxwell celebrates his century. Photo: AFP

Australia, chasing a target of 303, were all but out of the game at 73-5 when Maxwell came to the crease.

But an Australia record sixth-wicket stand of 212 between Carey (106) and Maxwell (108) gave the tourists a 2-1 success as England suffered their first home ODI series defeat in five years.

Maxwell’s hundred was just his second century in 113 matches at this level, with Carey’s innings the wicketkeeper’s maiden century in his 39th ODI.

But when Maxwell holed out off leg-spinner Adil Rashid, Australia still needed 18 off 15 balls. That became 10 off six when Carey, whose century came off 106 balls, was superbly caught by a diving Mark Wood at third man off Jofra Archer.

But new batsman Mitchell Starc - who’d got the match off to a stunning start by taking two wickets with the first two balls of the game - hit his first ball, from Rashid, for six and sealed victory with two balls to spare.

England were left to rue the fact that Carey was caught on nine off a Jofra Archer no-ball as they ended a coronavirus-hit season by suffering their first series defeat in 18 matches across all formats.

Australia’s success was all the more creditable as star batsman Steve Smith missed the entire series after suffering a head injury batting in the nets.

Jonny Bairstow had revived England from the depths of 0-2 with a superb hundred that saw them to 302-7.

Opening batsman Bairstow watched from the other end as left-arm quick Starc removed Jason Roy and Joe Root with the first two balls of the game.

But Bairstow counter-attacked superbly and his innings of 112 was the cornerstone of England’s eventual 302-7, with Sam Billings (57) and Chris Woakes (53 not out) making valuable fifties.

Pace bowler Woakes then took the first two wickets to fall, having Australia captain Aaron Finch lbw and Marcus Stoinis caught off a leading edge at midwicket to leave the tourists 31-2.

And Australia were 55-4 when Morgan saw his decision to bring on part-time off-spinner Joe Root rewarded by the Test captain taking two wickets for three runs in six balls.

Root, out for a golden duck, clean bowled David Warner (24) with a fine delivery that angled into the left-hander before turning sharply away as the opener completed a poor series that yielded just 36 runs.

Root then had all-rounder Mitchell Marsh spooning a simple catch to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

And when Marnus Labuschagne was run out, Australia were 73-5 in the 17th over.

But the big-hitting Maxwell, the last of Australia’s recognised batsmen, took advantage of a short boundary and brought up an 84-ball hundred with his seventh six, off medium-pacer Tom Curran.

Dramatic start

England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and batted on a fresh pitch.

But from the first ball, Roy edged a drive off Starc to backward point.

Next ball, Starc had Root lbw with an inswinger, the batsman not bothering with a review.

Left-hander Morgan survived the hat-trick before Billings gave Bairstow excellent support, completing a 53-ball fifty before he became one of three wickets for in-form leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Bairstow went to his century in style with a legside six off a 90 mph delivery from Pat Cummins.

Bairstow’s tenth century in 83 matches at this level came from 116 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes, before he was bowled by Cummins’s slower ball.

Reopening to foreigners ‘not risky’

Obviously their's no more risk from letting foreigners in as there is from letting Thai's in...(Read More)

Reopening to foreigners ‘not risky’

In order to generate 12.36 billion baht 14,400 people would have to spend over 858,000 baht each. Wo...(Read More)

OPEN LETTER: Foreigners with local businesses face impossible financial demands and regulations

Stevet....because they simply not care..they dont even care about their own people so you think they...(Read More)

Girl, 9, killed, seven injured as Phuket pickup wipes out

Sitting in back of pick up is against the law, and with good reason as we notice all the time. Ignor...(Read More)

Reopening to foreigners ‘not risky’

Sure Kurt...they are the only Airline which has received this dubious ,quarantaine certificate, ...b...(Read More)

Girl, 9, killed, seven injured as Phuket pickup wipes out

"The rain made the road slippery", yes it does, it always does, yet you still don't ta...(Read More)

Foreigners on non-immigrant visas urged to exploit loophole: Phuket Immigration

What is a valid and logic reason that present staying tourists can not join the new tourists in that...(Read More)

Frenchman arrested in Phuket for rape of British woman

Rape??? Meets him online then agrees to go back to a hotel room with him. Easy for women to cry rape...(Read More)

Reopening to foreigners ‘not risky’

Chartered flights direct from abroad to Thai destination. Eva Air, Lufthansa, etc doing direcht fli...(Read More)

Cabinet approves long-term tourist visas

Of course Cabinet had to approve a 90 day visa extention twice. Simply because the tourist can not m...(Read More)

 

