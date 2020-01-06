Kata Rocks
AustCham Thailand launches appeal to help bushfire victims

AustCham Thailand launches appeal to help bushfire victims

PHUKET: The Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (AustCham) has launched an appeal to raise funds for those affected by the devastating bushfires ravaging towns and communities in Australia.

disasterscharity
By The Phuket News

Monday 6 January 2020, 03:09PM

Military teams fanned out across eastern Australia earlier today (Jan 6). Photo: Australian Department Of Defence / AFP

Military teams fanned out across eastern Australia earlier today (Jan 6). Photo: Australian Department Of Defence / AFP

Twenty-four people have lost their lives so far, with over 1,800 homes damaged. Photo: AFP

Twenty-four people have lost their lives so far, with over 1,800 homes damaged. Photo: AFP

A torrid weekend of fires turned swathes of land in Australia into smouldering, blackened hellscapes. Photo: AFP

A torrid weekend of fires turned swathes of land in Australia into smouldering, blackened hellscapes. Photo: AFP

Almost five million hectares have been razed across New South Wales and more than 1.2 million hectares in Victoria since late September, officials said. Image: AFP

Almost five million hectares have been razed across New South Wales and more than 1.2 million hectares in Victoria since late September, officials said. Image: AFP

There has been growing anger in Australia about Prime Minister Scott Morrison conservative government’s slow response to the deadly climate-fuelled bushfire crisis. Photo: AFP

There has been growing anger in Australia about Prime Minister Scott Morrison conservative government’s slow response to the deadly climate-fuelled bushfire crisis. Photo: AFP

A torrid weekend of fires turned swathes of land in Australia into smouldering, blackened hellscapes, reported AFP earlier today (Jan 6).

Reserve troops fanned out across fire-ravaged regions in three Australian states today after a horror weekend, as the government pledged US$1.4 billion over two years to help recover from the devastating months-long crisis, AFP noted.

Catastrophic bushfires have turned swathes of land into smouldering, blackened hellscapes and destroyed an area about the size of the island of Ireland, according to official figures, with authorities warning the disaster still has weeks or months to run.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison, whose government has been criticised for its slow response to the emergency, pledged AUS$2 billion of taxpayer money for a national recovery fund.

“It’s a long road ahead and we will be with these communities every step of the way as they rebuild,” Morrison said.

Almost five million hectares (50,000 square kilometres) have been razed across New South Wales and more than 1.2 million hectares in Victoria since late September, officials said.

That took the total amount of land burnt close to eight million hectares – around the size of the island of Ireland or South Carolina.

Twenty-four people have lost their lives so far, with over 1,800 homes damaged.

In a statement issued earlier today, AustCham Thailand noted, “AustCham Thailand would like to express our condolences to those who have experienced loss and gratitude to those who continue to fight the bushfires that have destroyed vast parts of Australia.

“As with all Australians, and Australians at heart, we would like to do our part to assist the devastated regions, and will be providing opportunities for members and friends to donate through AustCham to our selected channel – the Salvation Army,” the statement explained.

“If you would like to make a donation, please contact Chanakarn Lim chanakarn@austchamthailand.com or call 02-210-0216.

“We will also be taking cash donations at The Great Australian Bash on Saturday, January 18, and at the Australia Day Phuket Sundowners on Thursday, January 23,” the statement said.

AustCham also suggested that people can make donations directly directly to Australia to the Salvation Army (click here) or to the Australian Red Cross (click here ).

 

For people wanting to make direct donations to other organisations, AustCham directed people to a News.com report citing the many charity organisations involved. (See story here.)

