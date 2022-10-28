British International School, Phuket
AustCham Thailand Business Briefing

Start From: Friday 18 November 2022, 05:00PM to Friday 18 November 2022, 06:00PM

AustCham Thailand, in collaboration with Australian Alumni, American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), Belgian-Luxembourg/Thai Chamber of Commerce, CanCham Thailand, Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC), Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC), Phuket Chamber of Commerce and Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce, invite you to join us for Business Briefing on "The future of Recreational and Medical Cannabis in the Tourism Sector", Friday 18 November 2022 , from 17.00 - 18.00 hrs.

The future of Recreational and Medical Cannabis in the Tourism Sector Will cannabis be a high or just a bad trip for Thailand’s tourism sector? This talk will highlight topics to gain practical insight about operating a medical cannabis business focused on tourism in Thailand.

Topics include: Marketing and pitch deck considerations for start-ups. Changes to the Cannabis and Hemp Act and how they will affect businesses in the sector. The future of medical cannabis in Asia.

Speakers: Dr. Paul Crosio, a Partner at Silk Legal who was recently recognised as one of the Top 200 Global Cannabis Lawyers of 2022. Diego Sala, Managing Director of Siam Trade Development specialises in regulated activities surrounding cannabis products, dietary supplements, and medical devices.

Free of charge for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members. For registration code for Australian Alumni members, please contact AustCham team at 02 109 9616 or email to office@austchamthailand.com

Person : AustCham Thailand
Address : SAii Laguna Phuket

 

