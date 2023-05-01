333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

AUSTCHAM Members Briefing - Empower Your Brain

AUSTCHAM Members Briefing - Empower Your Brain

Start From: Friday 26 May 2023, 04:30PM to Friday 26 May 2023, 06:00PM

Most of us are aware that keeping our bodies physically active is important to remain healthy and prevent illness. This is the same approach that we need to take for brain health too. Brain health is a critical piece of your overall health. It underlies your ability to communicate, make decisions, problem-solve and live a productive and useful life. Join our upcoming event where these topics of common brain diseases in working ages and ways to keep your brain healthy will be shared by Dr.Chakorn Chansakul, Neurologist from Bangkok Hospital. Tree House, 3rd Floor, Blue Tree Phuket. 16:30 - 18:00 hrs. Free of charge for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members*. www.austchamthailand.com/event

Person : AustCham Thailand
Address : Blue Tree Phuket
Website :
http://www.austchamthailand.com/event/26...

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Phuket airport runway hole causes flight delays

@Pooliekev. Yes, it could happen anywhere. But, it doesn't! Other places actually set about repa...(Read More)

Democrats vow to develop Phuket

If you think Singapore is so superior, why not go and live there? Out of your price rang...(Read More)

Phuket airport runway hole causes flight delays

Thailand has always been an unusual destination. But, it has never been a "World Class" de...(Read More)

Phuket airport runway hole causes flight delays

Tsunami warning system historically doesn't work. Hillside roads collapse. Airport holes. And ...(Read More)

Phuket Bike Week draws to a close

@Kurt. Prove it didn't attract these numbers then? You are the cynic. ...(Read More)

Phuket Songkran celebrations declared a huge success

Yes, it was spectacularly fun wasn't it? It's what makes Thailand a wonderful place....(Read More)

China pushes largest-ever expansion of nuclear arsenal

@Kurt. And Amerika which has 5428 nukes. Compared with China, last count 350, its an Amerikan behemo...(Read More)

Phuket airport runway hole causes flight delays

Cheap shot. Could happen anywhere on the planet. ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: A semblance of reassurance

The exact position and altitude of the warning buoys is measured by GPS satellites being "corre...(Read More)

Officials bamboozled by false tsunami alarm

Kurt - please engage brain before putting mouth in gear. It seems that a GPS "correctional"...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
Open Kitchen Laguna
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SALA
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners

 