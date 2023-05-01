AUSTCHAM Members Briefing - Empower Your Brain

Start From: Friday 26 May 2023, 04:30PM to Friday 26 May 2023, 06:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Most of us are aware that keeping our bodies physically active is important to remain healthy and prevent illness. This is the same approach that we need to take for brain health too. Brain health is a critical piece of your overall health. It underlies your ability to communicate, make decisions, problem-solve and live a productive and useful life. Join our upcoming event where these topics of common brain diseases in working ages and ways to keep your brain healthy will be shared by Dr.Chakorn Chansakul, Neurologist from Bangkok Hospital. Tree House, 3rd Floor, Blue Tree Phuket. 16:30 - 18:00 hrs. Free of charge for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members*. www.austchamthailand.com/event