AustCham Briefing, Sundowners return to Phuket with TAT guest speaker

PHUKET: The Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (AustCham Thailand) returns to Phuket this Friday (Sept 18) with its first special Joint Chambers Phuket Briefing and Sundowners since the country went into COVID-19 lockdown, with Kulpramote Wannalert, Deputy Executive Director ASEAN, South Asia and South Pacific Region, as guest speaker.

tourismeconomics

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 15 September 2020, 09:24AM

AustCham’s Phuket Briefing and Joint Chambers Sundowners returns to Phuket this Friday (Sept 18). Image: AustCham

Ms Kulpramote will be speaking specifically on “TAT’s Tourism Plan and Updates during the COVID-19 pandemic for Expats living in Thailand”.

The one-hour briefing, from 5pm to 6pm, will be held at the Kamala Room at Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort south of Patong.

“We’ve been talking with the TAT for quite a few weeks now and really trying to push on how the Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce can contribute to their big push with domestic tourism, and naturally with so many of our members down in Phuket, how can we focus on that area as well,” AustCham Thailand Executive Director Brendan Cunningham explained to The Phuket News.

Ms Kulpramote is to deliver a briefing detailing the TAT’s plans, Mr Cunningham explained.

“And we’ll be coming down, interacting with members to say that we are supporting you,” he added.

Before the briefing, members only will be invited to join a ‘roundtable’ discussion from 3:30pm to 4:30pm, Mr Cunnigham also explained.

“There will be no specific agenda. Members can tell us exactly what’s happening and how the Chamber can contribute in whatever way we can,” he said.

Mr Cunningham rates feedback gained through such discussions as vital.

A previous ‘roundtable’ held in Phuket several years ago, through which the Chamber listened to member feedback, created the platform for the strong membership representation AustCham has in Phuket, he said.

With first event this Friday since the COVID lockdown began, AustCham is now planning more events to be held ni Phuket.

“We will be back on Nov 13. More details to come about that,” Mr Cunningham said.

“Next thing will be Australia Day (Jan 26). We’re definitely hoping to be there for around Australia Day to do that big event again,” he added.

“Ideally the world will open up a bit more and we’ll go back to our regular routine in 2021, with four to five events in Phuket a year,” he said.

The Phuket Briefing this Friday is free of charge for AustCham Members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members.

Following the briefing will be the popular Joint Chambers Phuket Sundowners hosted by AustCham, also held at the resort, from 6pm to 9pm.

Entry to the Sundowners costs B500 for AustCham Members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members, and B900 for non-members.

Please note that due to COVID precautions, walk-ins are not allowed and cash is not accepted for either the briefing or the Sundowners events

To register for the Phuket Briefing, click here.

To register for the Joint Chambers Phuket Sundowners, click here.

The Phuket News and Live 89.5 radio are proud media partners of the AustCHam and Jont Chambers’ Phuket Briefing and Sundowners series.