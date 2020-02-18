Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

PHUKET: The Australian Consulate-General in Phuket last Friday (Feb 14) hosted an event to celebrate cooperation on beach safety, and the handing over of a children’s book relating a story highlighting water safety that has been translated into Thai and will be handed out to local Thai schools.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 18 February 2020, 06:22PM

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Australian Consulate-General in Phuket

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Patong Municipality

Joining the event held at Patong Beach last Friday were Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai and Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup.

Also in attendance were members of the Phuket consular corps, Phuket Hotels Association and Phuket Chamber of Commerce.

The event recognised the efforts of six Australian lifeguards from Surf Life Saving New South Wales who spent a week in Phuket training with their local counterparts and children.

Training team leader David Field said the week provided an opportunity for Australian trainers to work with local Thai trainers who delivered a high quality of instruction to eager trainees.

The event was also an opportunity to launch the Thai-language version of Thu-Trang Tran’s “Pirate Kim: Let’s go swim” – a children’s water safety story – supported by funding from the Australian Government’s Direct Aid Program.

The Australian Consulate-General will be distributing copies to local schools in coming months.

Capping off the day, Australian trainer Lachlan Field demonstrated the capabilities of Surf Life Saving New South Wales’ drone technology which broadcast audible warnings to beachgoers in Thai of potential dangers while hovering 100 metres above the sand.

As part of the event, Thai trainees completed a quick-paced rescue relay to show off their newly honed skills.

Australian Consul-General Matthew Barclay said the bond between Australian and Thai lifeguards was very strong.

“I am looking forward to more skills exchanges between lifeguards from Phuket and Australia in the future,” Mr Barclay said.