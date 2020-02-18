THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

PHUKET: The Australian Consulate-General in Phuket last Friday (Feb 14) hosted an event to celebrate cooperation on beach safety, and the handing over of a children’s book relating a story highlighting water safety that has been translated into Thai and will be handed out to local Thai schools.

tourismmarineSafetypatong
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 18 February 2020, 06:22PM

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Patong Municipality

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Patong Municipality

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Patong Municipality

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Patong Municipality

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Patong Municipality

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Patong Municipality

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Patong Municipality

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Patong Municipality

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Patong Municipality

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Patong Municipality

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Patong Municipality

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Patong Municipality

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Australian Consulate-General in Phuket

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Australian Consulate-General in Phuket

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Australian Consulate-General in Phuket

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Australian Consulate-General in Phuket

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Australian Consulate-General in Phuket

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Australian Consulate-General in Phuket

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Australian Consulate-General in Phuket

The event was held at Patong Beach last Friday (Feb 14). Photo: Australian Consulate-General in Phuket

« »

Joining the event held at Patong Beach last Friday were Phuket Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai and Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup.

Also in attendance were members of the Phuket consular corps, Phuket Hotels Association and Phuket Chamber of Commerce.

The event recognised the efforts of six Australian lifeguards from Surf Life Saving New South Wales who spent a week in Phuket training with their local counterparts and children.

Training team leader David Field said the week provided an opportunity for Australian trainers to work with local Thai trainers who delivered a high quality of instruction to eager trainees.

The event was also an opportunity to launch the Thai-language version of Thu-Trang Tran’s “Pirate Kim: Let’s go swim” – a children’s water safety story – supported by funding from the Australian Government’s Direct Aid Program.

Cassia Phuket

The Australian Consulate-General will be distributing copies to local schools in coming months.

Capping off the day, Australian trainer Lachlan Field demonstrated the capabilities of Surf Life Saving New South Wales’ drone technology which broadcast audible warnings to beachgoers in Thai of potential dangers while hovering 100 metres above the sand.

As part of the event, Thai trainees completed a quick-paced rescue relay to show off their newly honed skills.

Australian Consul-General Matthew Barclay said the bond between Australian and Thai lifeguards was very strong.

“I am looking forward to more skills exchanges between lifeguards from Phuket and Australia in the future,” Mr Barclay said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JohnC | 19 February 2020 - 10:09:31 

Just curious, but do the Aussie lifeguards also sit at their posts all day ignoring the tourists and playing with their dumbphones like their Thai counterparts?

Christy Sweet | 19 February 2020 - 09:51:17 

Thank you Australian Consulate!! Now Thai tourist authorities must not advertise Phuket as a summer destination, and warn instead.  Every time the wind shifts  to west, I know someone will drown  because of  the riptide conditions.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold
Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mall gunman arrested! Coronavirus fake news arrests! || February 19
Phuket Town steams ahead with 22nd Phuket Food Festival
Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach
Mall murder suspect arrested
Hotels lean on locals as market shrivels
Travel plans hit by coronavirus as Thais shun Singapore, Japan after advisory
China virus death toll surges past 2,000
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Vague virus reports explained! 9-day Songkran considered? || February 18
Police hunt for street-racing gang after noisy Wat Chalong farewell to 13-year-old killed in crash
All but one of Wuhan returnees cleared of COVID-19
Wuhan hospital director dies of coronavirus
Phuket airport adds virus checks on arrivals from Cambodia after Westerdam passengers allowed entry to Thailand
Nine-day Songkran under consideration

 

Phuket community
Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Tourists not come to Phuket to gamble their health at such beaches. The 'health assurance' i...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Just curious, but do the Aussie lifeguards also sit at their posts all day ignoring the tourists and...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

Thank you Australian Consulate!! Now Thai tourist authorities must not advertise Phuket as a summer ...(Read More)

Travel plans hit by coronavirus as Thais shun Singapore, Japan after advisory

Yes, why travel overseas, to catch COVID-19, when you can stay home, and catch it for free....(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

I was to travel to Phuket from Australia last Monday. But due to the silence of the government about...(Read More)

General Motors to withdraw Chevrolet from sale in Thailand by end of 2020

Lots of hot-air that basically says Chevrolet wasn't as popular as the Japanese brands....(Read More)

China virus death toll passes 1,800

The death toll has probably increased as they have probably run out of AbbVie Inc.'s [NYSE:ABBV]...(Read More)

Mains water supply outage to affect Kathu

So what if it's local? It's a situation not confined to Phuket, but a natural world wide phe...(Read More)

Phuket tour bus operators’ crisis deepens amid virus fallout

@K. No need to "build up"a file,all it takes is a good memory and the search function on h...(Read More)

Phuket health chief explains vague virus updates

See no real issue with the flow of info being centralized (though stop with daily local briefings if...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI - Cooking Competition
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thanyapura Health 360

 