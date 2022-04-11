Aussies in Phuket called to submit postal votes for May 21 election

PHUKET: The Australian Consulate-General for Phuket and neighbouring provinces is calling for all Australians in Phuket and nearby to register to cast their postal votes for the upcoming general election in Australia on May 21.

politics

By The Phuket News

Monday 11 April 2022, 03:02PM

Image: Australian Government

The consulate has posted a notice on its official website explaining the requirements and conditions for submitting a postal vote.

“The next federal election will be held on 21 May 2022. If you are still in Australia, you can pre-poll vote from 9 May 2022.

“The AEC recommends overseas voters cast a postal vote in this election. If you plan to be overseas at the time of the election, make sure you check your enrollment and request a postal vote as soon as possible on the AEC website,” the notice said.

Australians in Thailand are encouraged to vote via postal vote, which can either be posted to the AEC directly, or mailed or dropped off to the Consulate-General.

Australians can send their postal vote addressed to:

Australian Consulate-General – Federal Election 2022

6th Floor CCM Complex

77/77 Chalermprakiat Rama 9 Road (Bypass Road)

Muang Phuket 83000



To drop off your postal vote, please drop it off at the Consulate-General during the following hours:

Monday – Friday 08:30-16:00, excluding Consulate-General public holidays.

The notice reminded visitors that photo ID is required to enter the Consulate-General and that all visitors are subject to security screening.

Postal votes must be returned as quickly as possible to ensure they are received by the AEC in time to be counted.

Australians wanting to register to cast their vote in the election must do so before 8pm next Monday (Apr 18), one week after the election has been called.

The Australian Electoral Commission will start sending postal votes immediately after the declaration of nominations. Postal votes are expected to be sent from April 26, the notice explained.

Requests for postal votes will close on May 18. The Australian Electoral Commission recommends people apply for a postal vote as soon as possible to ensure there is enough time for it to be posted to them and returned to the Australian Electoral Commission by June 3, 2022.

“When you go overseas you must meet requirements in order to remain on the electoral roll, and in some cases, to avoid a fine. Voting is mandatory for Australians. However, being overseas is a valid reason for not voting,” the notice said.

Up to date information on elections and eligibility, and copies of relevant forms (e.g. applications for postal votes, application to be registered as an overseas elector) are available from individual electoral commission websites.

“We are unable to advise you or comment on the eligibility of individual voters. Eligibility is a matter for the relevant electoral commission,” the notice explained.

