Aussies bowl over competition to win inaugural ‘International’ trophy

BOWLS: A brand new competition has been added to the calendar at Kamala Lawn Bowls Club as 18 players competed in the “International” last Monday (Apr 26).

Bowls

By Robert Knight

Saturday 1 May 2021, 10:04AM

Six teams of three participants representing five different countries played in a “Champions League” styled format competition where each team plays eachother.

The countries represented saw teams from Thailand, Canada, England, Sweden, and two from Australia (Aussie 1 and Aussie 2) taking part.

Each match was a “triples” game of 8 ends, with 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw and naturally no points for a loss. With five matches for each team consistency and stamina would be crucial as would the need to pace themselves and hydrate in the heat of the afternoon.

In this format, even if a team experienced early setbacks in the competition, there would always be the opportunity to claw back up the league. In the event of a tie in the league bowl difference then bowls scored would be taken into consideration.

On paper there were no clear favourites but quite a few were vocal in promoting their team and country as probable winners.

After the first two rounds only team Canada, made up of Ken “Sammy” Sampert, Duncan Kennedy and Ron Blackwood, and Nidnoy, Noon and Spensa of team Thailand looked out of the running with two straight losses.

Leading the pack were Ray “Rocket” Austin, Greg “Hollywood” Holman and Rob “Iceman” Daminato of Aussie 2 closely followed by their compatriots from Aussie 1, Dean Lambert, Derek “Rocky” Chalmers and Nobby Styles, and Dot Barker, Rob Knight and Glenn Collins of team UK with all to play for with three more matches to go. Sneaking up the table were the Swedish team of Ulf Egerstaad, Pat Ailm and Pierre Hammar

The next round saw defeats for both the UK and Aussie 1, meaning it was Aussie 2 and Sweden vying for the title going into the final round.

With the Swedes having a superior “bowl difference” they knew they could snatch the title from under the noses of Aussie 2 if the more junior Aussies fell at the final hurdle.

Sweden did as well as they could by beating Thailand by a 3-point margin which increased their “bowls difference” considerably.

Therefore the final showdown between the two Aussie teams became pivotal as to who would emerge champions.

In spite of suggestions from some quarters that some national skulduggery might take place, Aussie 1 did anything but roll over and found themselves in the position of needing 2 points on the last end to snatch a victory, which would have seen the Swedes winning the title.

As he had done all day, ably backed up by his Aussie 2 team members, “Hollywood” held his nerve and bowled a snorter to put the pressure back on the elder team who were unable to secure any points at the last end.

So Aussie 2 finished the competition with a 100% winning record to deservedly take the title even though pre-tournament they were arguably not one of the fancied teams.

The final league table was as follows:

Team Played Won Lost Draw Points Difference

Aussie 2 5 5 0 0 10 +8

Sweden 5 4 1 0 8 +13

UK 5 2 2 1 5 -8

Aussie 1 5 1 3 1 3 -7

Thailand 5 1 4 0 2 -2

Canada 5 1 4 0 2 -4

Despite this being the first time this particular format had taken place, it was a resounding success and no doubt will become a permanent fixture on the calendar for many years to come. A special thanks to Ulf Egerstaaad for organising the day.

Kamala Lawn Bowls Club is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday and everyone is welcome to join. Private parties are also available on the other days. All equipment is provided and barefoot bowls is the preferred style. For further details please contact the club on 0991307299.