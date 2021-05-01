The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Aussies bowl over competition to win inaugural ‘International’ trophy

Aussies bowl over competition to win inaugural ‘International’ trophy

BOWLS: A brand new competition has been added to the calendar at Kamala Lawn Bowls Club as 18 players competed in the “International” last Monday (Apr 26).

Bowls
By Robert Knight

Saturday 1 May 2021, 10:04AM

Nobby Styles delivering in fine “style” for Aussie 1 team. Photo: Rob Knight.

Nobby Styles delivering in fine “style” for Aussie 1 team. Photo: Rob Knight.

Nidnoy of team Thailand anxiously watching her bowl. Photo: Rob Knight.

Nidnoy of team Thailand anxiously watching her bowl. Photo: Rob Knight.

Pat Ailm of the Swedish team inspects an end. Photo: Rob Knight.

Pat Ailm of the Swedish team inspects an end. Photo: Rob Knight.

The winning Aussie 2 team of Greg, Rob and Ray. Photo: Rob Knight.

The winning Aussie 2 team of Greg, Rob and Ray. Photo: Rob Knight.

« »

Six teams of three participants representing five different countries played in a “Champions League” styled format competition where each team plays eachother.

The countries represented saw teams from Thailand, Canada, England, Sweden, and two from Australia (Aussie 1 and Aussie 2) taking part.

Each match was a “triples” game of 8 ends, with 2 points for a win, 1 for a draw and naturally no points for a loss. With five matches for each team consistency and stamina would be crucial as would the need to pace themselves and hydrate in the heat of the afternoon.

In this format, even if a team experienced early setbacks in the competition, there would always be the opportunity to claw back up the league. In the event of a tie in the league bowl difference then bowls scored would be taken into consideration.

On paper there were no clear favourites but quite a few were vocal in promoting their team and country as probable winners.

After the first two rounds only team Canada, made up of Ken “Sammy” Sampert, Duncan Kennedy and Ron Blackwood, and Nidnoy, Noon and Spensa of team Thailand looked out of the running with two straight losses.

Leading the pack were Ray “Rocket” Austin, Greg “Hollywood” Holman and Rob “Iceman” Daminato of Aussie 2 closely followed by their compatriots from Aussie 1, Dean Lambert, Derek “Rocky” Chalmers and Nobby Styles, and Dot Barker, Rob Knight and Glenn Collins of team UK with all to play for with three more matches to go. Sneaking up the table were the Swedish team of Ulf Egerstaad, Pat Ailm and Pierre Hammar

The next round saw defeats for both the UK and Aussie 1, meaning it was Aussie 2 and Sweden vying for the title going into the final round.

With the Swedes having a superior “bowl difference” they knew they could snatch the title from under the noses of Aussie 2 if the more junior Aussies fell at the final hurdle.

Sweden did as well as they could by beating Thailand by a 3-point margin which increased their “bowls difference” considerably.

Therefore the final showdown between the two Aussie teams became pivotal as to who would emerge champions.

In spite of suggestions from some quarters that some national skulduggery might take place, Aussie 1 did anything but roll over and found themselves in the position of needing 2 points on the last end to snatch a victory, which would have seen the Swedes winning the title.

As he had done all day, ably backed up by his Aussie 2 team members, “Hollywood” held his nerve and bowled a snorter to put the pressure back on the elder team who were unable to secure any points at the last end.

So Aussie 2 finished the competition with a 100% winning record to deservedly take the title even though pre-tournament they were arguably not one of the fancied teams.

The final league table was as follows:

Team     Played Won Lost Draw Points Difference

Aussie 2    5       5      0     0       10       +8

Sweden     5       4      1     0        8      +13

UK            5       2      2     1        5         -8

Aussie 1    5       1      3     1        3         -7

Thailand    5       1      4     0        2         -2

Canada     5        1     4     0        2         -4

Despite this being the first time this particular format had taken place, it was a resounding success and no doubt will become a permanent fixture on the calendar for many years to come. A special thanks to Ulf Egerstaaad for organising the day.

Kamala Lawn Bowls Club is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday and everyone is welcome to join. Private parties are also available on the other days. All equipment is provided and barefoot bowls is the preferred style. For further details please contact the club on 0991307299.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Penguins perish after Fonseka flyer
Cricket stars leave IPL as India virus toll grows
Man City outclass Tottenham to retain League Cup
Werner tightens Chelsea’s grip on top four, Liverpool held by Newcastle
BISP golfers qualify for IMG Junior World Golf Championships
Premier League top-four race back in focus after Super League fiasco
Inoculation of Thai players for UAE trip gets underway
Verstappen wins but Hamilton won’t be beaten easily
Cows clip Penguins’ wings at ACG
Super League in ruins as all six English clubs pull out
‘Self-serving’ Super League opens unprecedented conflict in European football
Mourinho sacked by Tottenham
Leicester, Chelsea reach FA Cup Final
Verstappen wins, Hamilton spins in chaotic Imola
Newcastle dent West Ham’s top-four challenge, Sheff Utd relegated

 

Phuket community
All arrivals back to facing 14-day quarantine ‒ again

At least they get a warning that should kill off the few arrivals that may have been scheduled....(Read More)

Phuket face mask crackdown ramped up in revised restrictions order

Close mosques , temples , and all places where people might gather - and ask neighbors to report gat...(Read More)

All arrivals back to facing 14-day quarantine ‒ again

Great. Now also restrict Thai inter provincial traveling without quarantine. Seems only Bangkok Airl...(Read More)

Parliament President Chuan Leekpai visits Phuket

Phuket Covid-19 numbers are rising. If Phuket officialdom still looks for some Island opening by 01 ...(Read More)

Man escapes serious injury as pickup slams into tree

Yester day a high speed driver fell asleep and chose a garbage truck to hit. Today a one choose a tr...(Read More)

Phuket face mask crackdown ramped up in revised restrictions order

the outbreaks are caused by veccine shedding when recipients are contagious for 14 days post jab, mo...(Read More)

Phuket private sector makes plea to buy own vaccines

covid restrictions more than likely will never be lifted and their actions and words promote confirm...(Read More)

Anutin restricts COVID vaccine options, 3.5m more Sinovac shots on way

If we can continue to "negotiate" we can delay ever having to spend any money....(Read More)

All arrivals back to facing 14-day quarantine ‒ again

As wrote in another post-say goodbye to tourists in the near future. Looks like the scammers need to...(Read More)

COVID alert for Phuket airline passengers

Where is this 72 hour window coming from? It takes 6 weeks from the first injection. Reuters- "...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Art-Tec Design

 