Aussie MP ‘cautious’ over Phuket’s cannabis state

PHUKET: A Member of Parliament of the Australian state of Victoria has voiced his concerns over lack of awareness regarding the laws regulating the use of cannabis and how the availability of marijuana on the island may land tourists, especially Australians, in trouble.

Cannabis
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 July 2023 10:00 AM

Wayne Farnham, State Member for Narracan in the Victorian Parliament in Australia, meets with local officials and police in Patong to discuss the cannabis situation in Phuket and its impact on tourists. Photo: The Phuket News

Wayne Farnham, State Member for Narracan in the Victorian Parliament in Australia, meets with local officials and police in Patong to discuss the cannabis situation in Phuket and its impact on tourists. Photo: The Phuket News

Wayne Farnham, State Member for Narracan and also Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Opposition in Victoria John Pesutto, is in Phuket to observe the state of the island’s cannabis industry, and its effects.

“The Victorian Parliament looks like it is going to introduce a bill to legalise the consumption of cannabis in Victoria, a bill that will be put forward by the Cannabis Party,” Mr Farnham explained.

Mr Farnham made his position clear on decriminalising marijuana: “On a personal level I am against the blanket legalisation of cannabis in Victoria. I am not against cannabis use prescribed by medical officials.”

“I have been coming to Phuket since 2009 and in this time I have seen many changes to the Island, but I was very curious as to why the change of heart on the consumption of drugs in Thailand, when [previously] it was such a very strict country when it came to the consumption of drugs in this country,” Mr Farnham told The Phuket News.

“I was also curious to see how it has affected the tourism industry in Phuket and the general attitude of the tourists in the country to the legalisation of cannabis,” he added.

Since his arrival in Phuket, Mr Farnham has met with the Australian Consul-General Matthew Barclay, police officials and health officials. “I have also spoken with many tourists on the island and have received some very interesting feedback,” he said.

“It is clear to me that from the start the legalisation of cannabis was more intended for medicinal use only, a tradition that health officials told me was around 100 years ago and that it was a forgotten practice, a practice that could really help those suffering from pain with terminal illness. 

“In conversations with the local police it seems as though the laws around cannabis have not been finalised yet, although there are laws around the consumption of cannabis (basically only in your own home) and the selling of cannabis. It seems at the moment they seem like guidelines rather than the law,” he noted.

The ubiquity of cannabis stores and cafes across the island and the casual attitude by tourists who think smoking marijuana in public areas is legal are two key concerns.

“I have not noticed on any store a sign that states, ‘Do not consume cannabis in the street’ and I have witnessed many tourists smoking as they are walking around. I feel more education for tourists needs to happen so they understand it is not a Wild West of consumption,” Mr Farnham said.

“In my conversations with tourists they say things like, ‘How good is this… We can smoke weed on the street.’ But when I tell them that it is illegal to do that, they are genuinely shocked and often comment, ‘No, it’s legal here. It’s okay.’

“I feel more education of tourists needs to happen before someone lands themself in jail and then has the nightmare of getting out,” Mr Farnham urged.

Mr Farnham noted that in his conversation with cannabis vendors and local Thai residents, “It is very clear to me that the average person is not really in favour of the practice [smoking marijuana], but nearly all agree on the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

“I feel it is too early to tell if the addiction to cannabis has had an impact on the local community and I will be watching the data carefully on that,” he added.

“I really hope that they get the laws sorted out sooner than later because my real fear for the island is that it may get out of control and spoil what is so great about Thailand and Phuket in particular,” Mr Farnham said.

“I will be watching the data in the future, but if I have to make a decision based on this visit, it will not be something I will be supporting in the Victorian Parliament unless it is only for medicinal use only,” Mr Farnham concluded.

Capricornball | 25 July 2023 - 17:32:09 

The remedy is providing your countrymen public service announcements warning tourists not to bring their bogan behaviors here, otherwise they might pay the price. All of Thailand's laws are intentionally ambiguous, as they are sources of graft to be tapped whenever the corrupt police feel like it. Let me quote the head of the Thai Liberal Party corrupt x-top-cop, "don't meddle"

DeKaaskopp | 25 July 2023 - 14:24:31 

@ Stef   Good decision. Bye Bye !
@Fascinated    Lol !  He does exactly what most expats do on this site and you moan about it ?   You are such a hypocrite !

Old guy | 25 July 2023 - 13:44:14 

@Stef. There were no prostitutes, whoremongers, or various mafias here when you moved here?

Old guy | 25 July 2023 - 13:41:07 

Anyone against legalizing cannibus does so because they have a profit motive. There is no proof that it is harmful. Follow the money

Kurt | 25 July 2023 - 12:55:18 

The idea that having a meeting in Patong, what floats on soft- and hard drugs, partly because of kick back earning Thai Patong Officials, what was Mr Farnham's  aim to waist his energy there?  For  anything important/not important one has to be in BKK for change/results. The last place to get changes is Patong on Phuket.

Fascinated | 25 July 2023 - 12:28:46 

How would he feel about thais commenting on policies in his country. MYOB.

Stef | 25 July 2023 - 12:24:54 

I have an apartment in Phuket.
I will definitely try to sell it.
As a father of two small children, I'm not interested in spending my life in a place populated by drugged drifters, not to mention prostitutes, whoremongers and various mafias.

Kurt | 25 July 2023 - 11:25:12 

With respect for Mr Farnham stands, he could have use used less words to describe, it is obsolate to drum just on medicinal purpose only, as decennia already international recreational use of cannabis is a practise. This includes world class Phuket as well. It is wishfull thinking to put spirits back in the bottle.

Kamala Pete | 25 July 2023 - 10:55:36 

Enjoying your CHOGM Mr Farnham? (Cheap Holiday on Government Money). I'm sure that our very capable consul, Mr Barclay could have given the Victorian government an accurate analysis of the cannabis situation without the need for your presence here.

 

