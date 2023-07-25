Aussie MP ‘cautious’ over Phuket’s cannabis state

PHUKET: A Member of Parliament of the Australian state of Victoria has voiced his concerns over lack of awareness regarding the laws regulating the use of cannabis and how the availability of marijuana on the island may land tourists, especially Australians, in trouble.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 25 July 2023 10:00 AM

Wayne Farnham, State Member for Narracan in the Victorian Parliament in Australia, meets with local officials and police in Patong to discuss the cannabis situation in Phuket and its impact on tourists. Photo: The Phuket News

Wayne Farnham, State Member for Narracan and also Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Opposition in Victoria John Pesutto, is in Phuket to observe the state of the island’s cannabis industry, and its effects.

“The Victorian Parliament looks like it is going to introduce a bill to legalise the consumption of cannabis in Victoria, a bill that will be put forward by the Cannabis Party,” Mr Farnham explained.

Mr Farnham made his position clear on decriminalising marijuana: “On a personal level I am against the blanket legalisation of cannabis in Victoria. I am not against cannabis use prescribed by medical officials.”

“I have been coming to Phuket since 2009 and in this time I have seen many changes to the Island, but I was very curious as to why the change of heart on the consumption of drugs in Thailand, when [previously] it was such a very strict country when it came to the consumption of drugs in this country,” Mr Farnham told The Phuket News.

“I was also curious to see how it has affected the tourism industry in Phuket and the general attitude of the tourists in the country to the legalisation of cannabis,” he added.

Since his arrival in Phuket, Mr Farnham has met with the Australian Consul-General Matthew Barclay, police officials and health officials. “I have also spoken with many tourists on the island and have received some very interesting feedback,” he said.

“It is clear to me that from the start the legalisation of cannabis was more intended for medicinal use only, a tradition that health officials told me was around 100 years ago and that it was a forgotten practice, a practice that could really help those suffering from pain with terminal illness.

“In conversations with the local police it seems as though the laws around cannabis have not been finalised yet, although there are laws around the consumption of cannabis (basically only in your own home) and the selling of cannabis. It seems at the moment they seem like guidelines rather than the law,” he noted.

The ubiquity of cannabis stores and cafes across the island and the casual attitude by tourists who think smoking marijuana in public areas is legal are two key concerns.

“I have not noticed on any store a sign that states, ‘Do not consume cannabis in the street’ and I have witnessed many tourists smoking as they are walking around. I feel more education for tourists needs to happen so they understand it is not a Wild West of consumption,” Mr Farnham said.

“In my conversations with tourists they say things like, ‘How good is this… We can smoke weed on the street.’ But when I tell them that it is illegal to do that, they are genuinely shocked and often comment, ‘No, it’s legal here. It’s okay.’

“I feel more education of tourists needs to happen before someone lands themself in jail and then has the nightmare of getting out,” Mr Farnham urged.

Mr Farnham noted that in his conversation with cannabis vendors and local Thai residents, “It is very clear to me that the average person is not really in favour of the practice [smoking marijuana], but nearly all agree on the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes.

“I feel it is too early to tell if the addiction to cannabis has had an impact on the local community and I will be watching the data carefully on that,” he added.

“I really hope that they get the laws sorted out sooner than later because my real fear for the island is that it may get out of control and spoil what is so great about Thailand and Phuket in particular,” Mr Farnham said.

“I will be watching the data in the future, but if I have to make a decision based on this visit, it will not be something I will be supporting in the Victorian Parliament unless it is only for medicinal use only,” Mr Farnham concluded.