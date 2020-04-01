THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Aussie Lamborghini driver blames speeding on coronavirus

WORLD: An Australian allegedly caught driving a Lamborghini at nearly twice the speed limit in Sydney claimed he was rushing to hospital to be tested for coronavirus, police said yesterday (April 1).

transportCoronavirusCOVID-19healthhumour
By AFP

Thursday 2 April 2020, 10:45AM

Deserted streets in Sydney’s CBD. Photo: AFP

The man was undergoing mandatory self-isolation after being pulled over for allegedly driving 160 kilometres (100 miles) per hour in a 90 km/h zone on Monday (Mar 30).

He was fined for speeding and had his licence suspended.

Police urged Australians who suspect they may have COVID-19 to call their nearest medical service first.

“Drivers shouldn’t break the road rules under any circumstances,” Assistant Commissioner Michael Corboy said.

“If you think you may have symptoms of COVID-19 and want to seek help from a doctor or hospital, call ahead of time to book an appointment.

“If you are experiencing a medical emergency, contact triple zero.”

Police said the 35-year-old man had been tested for coronavirus and was now undergoing mandatory self-isolation.

It was unclear whether or not he had tested positive.

Phuket community
Germans lift off from Phuket ahead of airport shutdown

3000 minus 250. So 2750 more tourists to go in evacuation out of Phuket. Still 8 days to go for it. ...(Read More)

Germans lift off from Phuket ahead of airport shutdown

Most nations seem to be organizing such flights. A flight for British nationals will leave tonight (...(Read More)

Fears raised for elephant welfare as Phuket camps fold

Here we see a typical example of the Thai Kreng Jai culture. With animals as victims. In a cruel way...(Read More)

Patong pool drugs party bust nets Brits, Aussie

This is why they're talking about banning alcohol sales. Well done you selfish pr*cks. Now we...(Read More)

Stranded Thai students prefer to stay in US than risk travel

The time to ban international travel has passed. Call it SARS #3 for effect- it's already here ...(Read More)

Patong pool drugs party bust nets Brits, Aussie

Why the person hosting this party was not named? Is he thai, perhaps a family member of a thai Offic...(Read More)

Stranded Thai students prefer to stay in US than risk travel

Wise decision of these students not to travel, get infected during flights, bring more virus to Thai...(Read More)

Compromise for crossing the bridges upheld as national police chief visits Phuket Check Point

Phuket's latest import/export industry... "experts" at importing/exporting Covid-19......(Read More)

Secrecy and suspense over Tour de France’s fate

Olympics, Tours of Italia and Spain, Wimbledon games of the card. Can't imagine that Tour de Fra...(Read More)

Patong COVID cleanse, house checks in full swing

"We expect to stop the virus in 1 month".. Wishful thinking of Patong Mayor, but not real...(Read More)

 

