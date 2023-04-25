333 at the beach
333 at the beach
Aussie found hanged in Patong police cell

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police Chief Maj Gen Sermphan Sirikong has assured that police are investigating the death of a 31-year-old Australian man in a detention cell at Patong Police Station yesterday (Apr 24).

policedeathtourism
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 25 April 2023, 01:00PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Photo: Phuket Info Center

Initial reports named the man as Matthew Michael Winder, 30*.

Mr Winder was taken into custody for being drunk and disorderly early yesterday morning, police confirmed.

Reports differ as to whether he was taken into custody at a bar on Bangla Rd, or in front of the place where he was staying on the Patong beach road.

Mr Winder was being held in a detention cell on the second floor of the police station. The officer on duty went for lunch at about 11:30am yesterday, and returned to find Mr Winder hanged by his shirt tied to the iron bars, police explained.

Mr Winder was alone in the cell at the time of his death, police said.

Brightview Center

The Australian embassy has been notified of Mr Winder’s death, officers confirmed.

Mr Winder’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town for post-mortem examination.

Police have yet to release any further details regarding Mr Winder’s death.

*Not Michael Matthew Winder, 31, as reported previously.

Old guy | 25 April 2023 - 14:10:51 

Thais are taught to not ask why. 

Why don't authorities know where he was taken into custody? 

Why was the jail untended when jailor went to lunch?

Does anyone there really know what they're doing?

 

