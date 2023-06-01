Aussie fined for road rage incident

PHUKET: Phuket Provincial Police have issued a statement regarding a road rage incident on Monday (May 29) that saw two foreigners damage the rear-view mirrors of a passenger van.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 1 June 2023, 10:45AM

The news first broke with a report posted by Wichit Police yesterday (May 31).

In a post online late yesterday, Phuket Provincial Police noted that a “good samaritan” provided video footage from a dashcam showing the foreigners damaging the passenger van at about 3:41pm on Monday (May 29).

The incident happened at the side of the road, just past a “red-light intersection” on Chao Fa West Rd in Wichit. The incident blocked one lane of traffic on the road.

Phuket Provincial Police named the two foreigners as Australian national Lachlan Navale and United Arab Emirates national Rubay Haider.

The van driver was named as Manaphan Makaraphan.

Wichit Police on Tuesday (May 30) tracked down Mr Navale and asked him to come to Wichit Police Station for questioning. He was presented the charge of “together damaging property and causing fear or shock to others by threatening.”, the report said.

“The accused confessed to all the allegations,” the report added.

Mr Haider, who was driving the car on the day of the incident, left the country on Monday night, the report noted.

The Phuket Provincial Court sentenced Mr Navale to two months’ imprisonment suspended for one year, a fine of 10,000 baht and order to pay B40,000 compensation to the van driver, Mr Manaphan, the report concluded.

By its ommissions, the report by Phuket Provincial Police has described the van driver Mr Manaphan as purely a victim in the incident.

According to police, Mr Manaphan did nothing to incite the road rage.