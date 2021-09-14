Aunjai clinic to cater for ATK positive tests

PHUKET: The Phuket government is preparing to set up an Aunjai clinic to administer advice and basic treatment for people who are tested positive by antigen test kits (ATKs) and who have been referred to hospital.

CoronavirusCOVID-19health

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 September 2021, 03:31PM

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew led a team of officials to examine a shophouse on Komaraphat Rd near Vachira Phuket Hospital yesterday (Sept 13) who would serve as the clinic’s premises.

Joining the Governor on the examination were Phuket Vice Governor Vikrom Jakthee, Phuket Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Dr Kusak Kukiattikoon, Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol, and other relevant officers.

“The Aunjai clinic will be a venue we set up to take care of infected people, especially those who are tested positive by ATK and do not know what to do next,” Governor Narong explained.

“They can come to this clinic where health officers and staff will give advice, check their symptoms, conduct x-ray examination of the lungs, and provide medicine. After questioning and examination, officers will separate the infected people into groups and take them to the next appropriate location – be that the hospital, a field hospital, community isolation (CI) venue, or home.

The Aunjai clinic is expected to open on Thursday (Sept 16). Officers and staff are currently moving in medical equipment and preparing the venue to be ready in time.

“At this stage, it is clear to see we have a high number of infected people and the number of new cases is also increasing,” commented Governor Narong. “We are trying hard to solve this problem and control the outbreak.

“In the past weeks, our health officers and staff have conducted proactive case screening among people at risk in many areas. People who are infected but display no symptoms have been taken to CI venues.

The Governor added that even though there have been some CI venues that closed after people previously infected were allowed to return home, there is a need to set up more CI venues for those people infected who are showing no symptoms.

“Opening more CI venues will hopefully make people who are concerned about decreasing patient bed occupancy rates to feel more comfortable as it will allow the many green-category patients to leave field hospitals and enter CI venues or return home,” Governor Narong concluded.