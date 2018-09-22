THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

August tourist arrivals up 3%

BANGKOK: Thailand’s tourism market remains strong, with more than 3.2 million foreigners travelling here in August, rising 3% year-on-year.

tourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 22 September 2018, 12:48PM

Tourists at Patong Beach. Photo: The Phuket News file

Tourists at Patong Beach. Photo: The Phuket News file

The top 10 arrival markets were China, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea, Laos, India, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Singapore and Britain.

International tourists generated tourism income of B168 billion in August, up 2.7% year-on-year. The top spenders were from China, Malaysia, Japan, South Korea and Britain, said Tourism and Sports Permanent Secretary Pongpanu Svetarundra.

Cumulative foreign arrivals for the first eight months this year totalled 25.8mn, up 9.9% year-on-year. Foreign tourists contributed B1.3 trillion, a gain of 12.8%.

For the domestic market, local residents made 13.1mn trips in July this year, up 2.3% year-on-year, and generated income of B86.1bn, up 6.6% from the same month last year.

To assure foreign tourists of safety while travelling in Thailand, the Tourism Department has been carrying out a series of training courses for tour guides to boost sea travel safety, it was explained yesterday.

The department is giving lifesaving, first aid and emergency care training to more than 1,000 tourist guides and tourism personnel across the country to strengthen marine safety.

Director-General Anan Wongbenjarat said precautions taken systematically on marine safety are among the policies mandated to maintain Thailand's tourism competitiveness and strengthen tourist confidence.

Intensive training courses on safety issues have been carried out for more than 1,000 tour guides, tourism workers and volunteers in Bangkok, Chon Buri, Kanchanaburi, Songkhla, Satun, Chumphon and Phuket as part of precautionary safety measures, Mr Anan said.

New Paths Retreat

The training courses have been arranged from July to the end of this month, with expansion for training courses to cover more people under consideration.

Since stormy seas and extreme weather conditions have become more frequent, the tourism industry's readiness to provide emergency care when accidents or natural disasters strike has become particularly important to ensure tourist safety.

The Bureau of Tourism Business and Guide Registration is working with Go Eco Phuket, a group of professional scuba divers and environmentalists in Phuket, to train tour guides and other tourism personnel on lifesaving and first-aid skills so they can perform emergency care correctly during critical moments at sea.

For the training course, the bureau is also working with the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department, as well as the Marine Department, to educate tour guides and tourism personnel on marine resources and regulations to protect marine ecosystems.

"Lifesaving skills will help reduce casualties when accidents at sea occur," Mr Anan said. "It also strengthens the network of safety and environmentally conscious tour guides and tourism personnel, which is important for sustainable tourism."

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 22 September 2018 - 13:03:04 

Hosanna! Up 3%, But services, infrastructures, cleanness, beach safety, etc  went down, much more than 3%!  The gap becomes bigger and bigger. Thailand is loosing grip with international growing tourist standards of which transport safety at land and on water is falling very much.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Boracay back without fare bargains
GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights
Amid ‘overtourism’ scourge, global survey questions happiness of residents in major tourism destinations
Phuket Opinion: Our Gold Coast soul sister
Gold Coast Mayor pitches for direct Phuket flights
Thailand tops tourism list for Chinese in H1 2018
Phuket, Gold Coast set to become Sister Cities
Central Phuket opens for business
Phuket Opinion: Losing your Ex-hibitions
Park Inn Radisson to debut in Phuket Town
Central Phuket pledges to ban free plastic bags
Thai Transport Minister joins tripartite meet in Phuket in push for ‘green transport’
Bank of Thailand marks Phuket boat disaster economic impact as inflation pressure rises
Phuket tourism consortium, TAT have Russia push in sight
Bank system crash blamed on glitch

 

Phuket community
August tourist arrivals up 3%

Hosanna! Up 3%, But services, infrastructures, cleanness, beach safety, etc went down, much more th...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard contract corruption probe confirms ‘irregularities’, case sent to NACC

Everyone know this has been going on for years. Going after these folks and stopping it is welcomed...(Read More)

Illegal booze ads ‘rampant’ in markets, says DDC

How would Soi Bangla in Patong look like if the stopped all bars from having bar girls and boys from...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

Hope India's well known rape culture stays at home. Thailand is a perfect foment for it to flour...(Read More)

Man killed in solo Ducati Monster motorbike accident

What circumstances could have been challenged? It happened at a 50 km/h speed advised route at 02:...(Read More)

Final preparations being made to raise ’Phoenix’

The 200 'tanks', are that ex oil drums? Absolutely not professional, if that is the case. Th...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard contract corruption probe confirms ‘irregularities’, case sent to NACC

Lets hope that all thai Phuket Officials realize that this news is now cyber/ internet wise going al...(Read More)

GoAir to launch India’s first direct Phuket flights

"As we all using internet by now,it would be easy to get all the information about safety,"...(Read More)

Man killed in solo Ducati Monster motorbike accident

"..his bike slipped.." No, he was going way too fast for the corner. Speed kills....(Read More)

Final preparations being made to raise ’Phoenix’

This is gonna be good...can't wait to see what they're going to do when it gets to the top. ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Melbourne Cup 2018
Tile-it
HeadStart International School Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019
The Boathouse Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show 2018
Lofty Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket

 