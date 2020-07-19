Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Aubameyang stuns City as Arsenal reach record 21st FA Cup final

Aubameyang stuns City as Arsenal reach record 21st FA Cup final

FOOTBALL: Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal’s “great chemistry” as the secret to their shock 2-0 win over Manchester City as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired his club to a record 21st FA Cup final.

FootballFA-Cup
By AFP

Sunday 19 July 2020, 12:18PM

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores their second goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Webley yesterday (July 18). Photo: AFP

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores their second goal against Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Webley yesterday (July 18). Photo: AFP

Gunners boss Arteta outwitted City manager Pep Guardiola with an astute counter-attacking scheme and Aubameyang struck in each half as Arsenal executed the plan to perfection.

Arsenal will face Chelsea or Manchester United, who meet in the other semi-final today, in the final at Wembley on August 1.

Arteta captained Arsenal to FA Cup triumph six years ago and, in his first season in charge of the north London club, the Spaniard has led them back to the final of a competition they last won in 2017.

“We have great chemistry, they really believe in what we are trying to do and you can sense that. They deserve it,” Arteta said.

“To beat the best you need to take your opportunities and when you have to defend you have to put everybody on the line.

“I’m extremely happy and proud of our players, but it’s very sad we cannot enjoy this moment with our fans.”

Just days after beating Premier League champions Liverpool, Arsenal offered further evidence that Arteta could be the man to restore them to the glory days of the Arsene Wenger era.

Arsenal had lost their previous seven meetings with City, including a 3-0 drubbing in their first game after the coronavirus hiatus.

But, thanks to Arteta’s masterstroke, Arsenal handed Guardiola’s side a first Wembley defeat in their last 10 visits.

“We’ve had an incredible week to beat the best two teams in Europe. It doesn’t happen every day,” Arteta said.

“I don’t care who plays, I can trust them. We made changes and everyone was ready.

“We had to suffer in many moments. We had to be really well organised and minimise the spaces.”

City, unbeaten in their previous 22 domestic cup ties, were well short of their best and Guardiola had no excuses.

“We didn’t play good. The only regret is not to lose the game, that can happen, but it is that we did not play the first half like we play the second,” Guardiola said after City mustered just one shot on target, their fewest since 2018 against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Oak Maedow Phuket

“We started low and without the way you have to play. We are always ready many times but today we were not.

“I knew they play five at the back and with high pressing. They defended well. It happened against Liverpool too so we knew it. But we were not good.”

Rope-a-dope plan

With second place in the Premier League secured, City have to focus on the resumption of their Champions League challenge in August, when they defend a 2-1 first leg lead against Real Madrid in the last 16.

“Now we have two weeks,” Guardiola said. “We wanted to play the FA Cup final, one week before the Madrid game, to be in rhythm, but we missed this chance.”

Arteta knows City well after his time as Guardiola’s assistant and he set out to exploit their weakness against counter attacks, using Aubameyang and Nicolas Pepe to get behind City’s attacking full-backs Kyle Walker and Benjamin Mendy.

Aubameyang made them pay in the 19th minute.

At the climax of an 18-pass move, Pepe’s deep cross caught Walker dozing and Aubameyang eluded him to slide a fine finish off the far post from a tight angle.

It was the kind of incisive, imaginative attack that City usually torment Arsenal with, but for once it was the men in red celebrating.

The Gabon striker’s 24th goal of the season was a reminder why Arsenal are so desperate to get him to sign a contract extension.

Defending deep, Arsenal were putting their bodies in the way of everything to keep City at bay.

Arteta’s rope-a-dope plan brought a rich reward in the 71st minute.

City left themselves open at the back and Aubameyang beat the offside trap as he accelerated onto Kieran Tierney’s sublime pass before slotting under Ederson.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Promoted Leeds clinch Championship title
Hamilton takes record-breaking pole at Hungarian GP
Man City resume hostilities with Arsenal, Man Utd eye Chelsea clean sweep in FA Cup semis
Man Utd stay in touch with Leicester in top-four battle, Villa in trouble
The pressure forcing Ferrari’s crumble
Pay full fees, champs tell TrueVisions
Could Man City’s Euro ban lift be a game changer?
Man Utd blow chance to move third after Southampton strike late
Expect cuts in subsidy, Thai League 1 clubs told
Manchester City’s Euro ban quashed on appeal
Spurs leave it late to beat Arsenal, Bournemouth boost survival bid
Hamilton cruises to Styrian Grand Prix victory
True refuses to beam rescheduled T1 matches live beyond this year
Canaries relegated after home hammering, Liverpool held
Hamilton supreme in soaking-wet Styria

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

Sorry to inform you Kurt,but they won't roll out a red carpet for you on your next Immigration ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

@HK See the comment from CaptainJack @DeKK Holders of a 1yr Non-Imm 'O' Multiple entry ba...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

Absolute crap. If an individual does'nt earn enough for a work permit they shouldn't be he...(Read More)

Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?

Why on earth would we listen to a builder about tourism? What does he know?! Clearly he doesn't ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

I've had to make this comment many times of the years but hear we go again. Anyone who posts any...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

If a Thai gets any kind of long-term visa for the UK and manages to stay there for just 3 years then...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

Smug ? Thanks for that Mr.Pak. Could you explain to me what I actually said wrong ? Seems to me the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

@Pak HubertK is correct. Nobody was forced to come here and nobody is forced to stay here.So what ...(Read More)

Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31

@Lalala As you think that K's comments are making sense,I guess severe brain damage is not c...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

"Thailand immigration should be ordered to pay respect with a standing wai..." Lol ! The g...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
Dan About Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 