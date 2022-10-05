Atthaya rises to world number 2

GOLF: Thai teenager Atthaya Thitikul has climbed to a career-high No.2 in the world rankings, thanks to a win and a top-four finish on the LPGA Tour in the past two weeks.

Golf

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 5 October 2022, 02:35PM

Atthaya Thitikul plays a shot at the Volunteers of America Classic last week. Photo: AFP

The 19-year-old from Ratchaburi was fourth at the Volunteers of America Classic in Texas on Sunday (Oct 2) after claiming her second LPGA win at the NW Arkansas Championship a week earlier.

In the latest world rankings published on Monday, Atthaya moved up one spot to No.2, overtaking US star Nelly Korda who dropped to third, reports the Bangkok Post.

South Korea’s Ko Jin-Young remains the top-ranked player.

The other top-10 players are No.4 Minjee Lee, No.5 Lydia Ko, No.6 Brooke Henderson, No.7 Chun In-Gee, No.8 Lexi Thompson, No.9 Nasa Hataoka and No.10 Kim Hyo-Joo.

Atthaya is the fourth multiple winner of the 2022 LPGA Tour season.

She is also the first rookie since South Korea’s Park Sung-Hyun in 2017 to win multiple times on the LPGA Tour.

The teenager’s maiden LPGA win came in March at the JTBC Classic.

The other Thais in the top 100 of the world rankings are No.32 Patty Tavatanakit, No.59 Ariya Jutanugarn, No.61 Moriya Jutanugarn and No.82 Pajaree Anannarukarn.

Ariya remains Thailand’s only golfer of either gender to have reached the No.1 ranking.