333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Atthaya captures top spot in women’s world rankings

Atthaya captures top spot in women’s world rankings

GOLF: Thai teenage golf sensation Atthaya Thitikul had serious cause to celebrate yesterday (Oct 31) after reaching the No.1 spot in the latest Rolex Women’s World Golf Rankings.

Golf
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 1 November 2022, 02:00PM

All smiles: Atthaya at the Honda LPGA Thailand in May 2021. Photo: AFP

All smiles: Atthaya at the Honda LPGA Thailand in May 2021. Photo: AFP

The 19-year-old from Ratchaburi supplanted South Korea’s Ko Jin-young and becomes the second Thai player to reach the No.1 ranking after compatriot Ariya Jutanugarn achieved the feat in 2017, a position she held for a total of 23 weeks.

Ko had spent a total of 152 weeks at the top of the rankings and now drops to number two. Nelly Korda of the United States remains in third place.

Atthaya and Ariya are the only Thai golfers to reach the top of the rankings as no male player has ever achieved the feat.

In reaching the No.1 rank, Atthaya becomes only the second player to do so in her rookie year; South Korea’s Park Sung-hyun did likewise in November 2017.

Atthaya is also only the second player under the age of 20 to reach the summit after Lydia Ko did so in February 2015 at the age of 17.

“It means a lot for my team, my family, my supporters and myself,” Atthaya said after the latest rankings were released yesterday.

“It is such an honor to have my name at the top amongst the biggest names of the game. It is very special to get to the top but it is much harder to retain it. I still have a lot to learn from all the legends and current players both on and off the course. I will continue to work hard for my family, my team, my fans and my country.”

Stardom found Atthaya early. In 2017, at the age of 14, she became the youngest player, male or female, to win a professional golf tournament when she triumphed at the Ladies European Thailand Championship as an amateur.

She secured four more titles on the Ladies European Tour from 2017-21 and this year won the JTBC Classic in March and the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship in September on the LPGA tour.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Muay Thai’s Olympic quest slowed by safety concerns
Verstappen claims record win with Mexico GP triumph
Five-star Arsenal back on top of the Premier League
Man City go top, Leeds inflict more misery on Liverpool
Verstappen beats Russell to Mexico pole
Hamilton hoping to race on past 40 with new Mercedes contract
Newcastle’s rise puts established Premier League powers on edge
Chonburi FC axes Worawut after drink-driving shame
Celest has her eyes on the prize
‘Doesn’t get bigger than this’: Finch relishes England MCG showdown
ONE Championship, Globo form alliance
‘Forget the controversies and focus on football’ at Qatar World Cup, says Zidane
Verstappen claims emotional US GP victory
Sainz on pole after Leclerc cops penalty
Liverpool lose at Forest, Haaland hits double for Man City

 

Phuket community
Patong Hill repairs underway, expected to last up to 2 months

@Charles The Kata hill was still drivable for cars /bikes in both directions. There was no rush for ...(Read More)

Patong nightlife venues inspected for Halloween safety

@Kurt You think they will change the entry/exit signs after midnight?...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek to make Chalong-Patong Rd permanent

Here we go again. All those expats/experts with their sandcastle diploma are on it again. Yawn !...(Read More)

Patong Hill repairs underway, expected to last up to 2 months

welcome back to JP, looks like a few holiday pounds have been added? ...(Read More)

Forgotten Uyghur detainees face ‘hell on earth’

Oh well, at least they aren't bombing anywhere or seeking to join ISIS. ...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek to make Chalong-Patong Rd permanent

Property planned and designed road?, not a chance, snap decision made in a matter of hours, with wor...(Read More)

Patong nightlife venues inspected for Halloween safety

"Inspections' at 9pm of nightlife venues in Patong are 'dead hours' inspections, wi...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek to make Chalong-Patong Rd permanent

Should have been done years ago. Curious @Nasa12 as to where all the restaurants, bars and guest...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek to make Chalong-Patong Rd permanent

When excavating, filling and grading a proposed new road route, than the works have to be given long...(Read More)

Phuket officials seek to make Chalong-Patong Rd permanent

Seeing the photo's, the naked slopes are giving not much safety feelings for driving there. Prop...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket

 