Atthaya bags fourth LET title

GOLF: Atthaya Thitikul won her fourth Ladies European Tour (LET) title at the VP Bank Swiss Ladies Open on Saturday (Sept 12).

Golf
By Bangkok Post

Monday 13 September 2021, 01:08PM

Atthaya Thitikul poses with the trophy after winning the Swiss Ladies Open. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Thai teenager claimed her second victory of the 2021 LET season after a thrilling final round at Golfpark Holzhaeusern, and took home €30,000 (approx B1.16 million) in prize money.

The Ratchaburi native shot a successive six-under-par 66 on the third and final round for 16-under 200 to beat Norway’s Marianne Skarpnord, who hit a 68, by one stroke.

The 18-year-old, who won the Czech Ladies Open in June, sat four strokes off the lead after the second round but made an excellent start to her final round.

Four birdies on the front nine propelled Atthaya to the summit of the leaderboard, as she made the turn in 31.

The Thai star was playing alongside Skarpnord, who pushed the teenager all the way with the duo tied for the lead after 15 holes.

But it was back-to-back birdies on 16 and 17 that ensured Atthaya set the clubhouse lead of 16-under 200, and no one was able to catch her as she secured her fourth LET title.

“I hit pretty good shots out there and I gave myself a lot of chances to make birdies. I rolled the putts really well today and was making a lot of them,” said the 2021 Race to Costa del Sol leader.

“I worked really hard last year with my coach, and I think all the results tell me that I’m working in a good way, and it is paying off. I’m so happy to get another win.”

In July, Atthaya finished fifth at the Evian Championship for her best ever result at a major event.

She finished second at the LPGA Thailand in May and was joint second at the Women’s Scottish Open last month.

At the Aramco Team Series - London in July, it was Skarpnord who beat the young Thai in a play-off at Centurion Club but this time the Norwegian couldn’t get the better of Atthaya.

A round of 68 which included five birdies and one bogey meant Skarpnord finished in outright second place on 15-under 201.

“I felt I played pretty good today. There were probably a couple more putts that could have dropped but I was playing with a player who just didn’t make any mistakes,” said the five-time LET winner.

“Obviously, I would like to win but I’m happy to see Atthaya win. She deserves it, and she is so good. I have had a couple of good weeks now so hopefully I can finish off the year with a few more, then we can call it a decent season.”

Home favourites Kim Metraux and Elena Moosmann ended the tournament tied for third place on 14-under 202.

In the 2021 Race to Costa del Sol, Atthaya’s second win of the season means she extends her advantage at the top of standings, and now has 2,887.46 points from 13 tournaments.

Australia’s Stephanie Kyriacou is second (1,394.35) while Finland’s Sanna Nuutinen is third (1,377.27), while Skarpnord moved up to fourth (1,145.86) after her runner-up finish.

