Attacker who stabbed three boys outside school surrenders

PHUKET: A woman who turned to social media to locate the culprit she says is responsible for stabbing her son and two of his friends outside of their school confirmed today (Dec 22) the assailant had surrendered to police.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 22 December 2022, 04:53PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Junpen Wongnak-phan’s son Nong Ikkyu, whose precise age was not disclosed, and two of his friends were attacked by a single male assailant outside of their school around 4:30pm on Tuesday (Dec 20).

Nong received two stitches to his back following the attack and is now out of danger, his mother confirmed, while the other friend injured received four stitches and the third friend remains in hospital after being stabbed in his lung.

Nong recalled how he and his two friends were outside Phuttha Mongkol Nimit School in Talat Yai waiting for traffic to clear on Thepkrasattri Road so as to cross to the other side when an individual only referred to as ‘Beam’ attacked them. ‘Beam’ had been sitting with a group of about 10 friends near the school prior to carrying out his assault before fleeing on a motorbike.

Nong was unclear why he and his friends had been ambushed and assaulted in such a brutal way, adding that, while he did not know the attacker personally, he was aware he went by the name of ‘Beam’ and studied at the Nabon Provincial Administrative Organization School in Wichit.

Nong’s father claimed that he spoke with the mother of the young boy whose lung had been damaged after he was also stabbed in the back and that she confirmed her son’s condition had improved but that he remains in hospital to receive treatment.

The full details as to why the attack occurred are still unclear, with suggestions a verbal altercation may have taken place, although Lt. Col. Sarawut Chotsuwan, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation at Muang Police Station, confirmed that a group of eight possible suspects had been called in for questioning.

He also confirmed that ‘Beam’ has escaped and had not been seen or heard of since the incident occurred but that CCTV footage was being studied to track his escape route.

Nong’s mother, Junpen Wongnak-phan, took to Facebook on Tuesday to detail the assault and to ask for help in trying to locate ‘Beam’ so as he can be questioned by police.

She then confirmed in a post on the same site today that ‘Beam’ had surrendered to police and legal proceedings against him were expected to start soon, although there has not been any official confirmation to that effect from police at this stage.

She also thanked all involved and who responded to her post for helping ensure the assailant was brought to account and, hopefully, to justice.