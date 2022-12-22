British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Attacker who stabbed three boys outside school surrenders

Attacker who stabbed three boys outside school surrenders

PHUKET: A woman who turned to social media to locate the culprit she says is responsible for stabbing her son and two of his friends outside of their school confirmed today (Dec 22) the assailant had surrendered to police.

violencecrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 22 December 2022, 04:53PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Junpen Wongnak-phan’s son Nong Ikkyu, whose precise age was not disclosed, and two of his friends were attacked by a single male assailant outside of their school around 4:30pm on Tuesday (Dec 20).

Nong received two stitches to his back following the attack and is now out of danger, his mother confirmed, while the other friend injured received four stitches and the third friend remains in hospital after being stabbed in his lung.

Nong recalled how he and his two friends were outside Phuttha Mongkol Nimit School in Talat Yai waiting for traffic to clear on Thepkrasattri Road so as to cross to the other side when an individual only referred to as ‘Beam’ attacked them. ‘Beam’ had been sitting with a group of about 10 friends near the school prior to carrying out his assault before fleeing on a motorbike.

Nong was unclear why he and his friends had been ambushed and assaulted in such a brutal way, adding that, while he did not know the attacker personally, he was aware he went by the name of ‘Beam’ and studied at the Nabon Provincial Administrative Organization School in Wichit.
Nong’s father claimed that he spoke with the mother of the young boy whose lung had been damaged after he was also stabbed in the back and that she confirmed her son’s condition had improved but that he remains in hospital to receive treatment.

The full details as to why the attack occurred are still unclear, with suggestions a verbal altercation may have taken place, although Lt. Col. Sarawut Chotsuwan, Deputy Superintendent of Investigation at Muang Police Station, confirmed that a group of eight possible suspects had been called in for questioning.

Ixina Thailand

He also confirmed that ‘Beam’ has escaped and had not been seen or heard of since the incident occurred but that CCTV footage was being studied to track his escape route.

Nong’s mother, Junpen Wongnak-phan, took to Facebook on Tuesday to detail the assault and to ask for help in trying to locate ‘Beam’ so as he can be questioned by police.

She then confirmed in a post on the same site today that ‘Beam’ had surrendered to police and legal proceedings against him were expected to start soon, although there has not been any official confirmation to that effect from police at this stage.

She also thanked all involved and who responded to her post for helping ensure the assailant was brought to account and, hopefully, to justice.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 30 Hours adrift at sea, Navy criticised over sunken warship, Phuket holiday events || December 22
Soi Bangla to be proposed as sole 4am nightlife closing zone in Thailand
Rescued elephant calf ‘Thanwa’ dies
‘Serpent’ serial killer expected to be released in Nepal
Royal Thai Navy takes flak over lost ship
Phuket gears up for Christmas, New Year
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla Rd pilot proposal, Navy finds bodies and rescue one, New Year stimulus || December 21
Russian assaulted at Central intersection
Women volunteers called on to boost road safety
Flash floods ravage southern provinces
Malaysia landslide death toll rises to 25
One sailor rescued, six bodies retrieved
New year gift basket price control checks underway
Top 5 Bitcoin YouTube Channels to Follow in 2023
Phuket prepares for ‘Seven Days of Danger’

 

Phuket community
Rescuers hopeful for missing sailors as search enters second day

Yes Kurt, there are. Surprised you don't know as you usually know everything. My advise for you ...(Read More)

Russian assaulted at Central intersection

@JohnC Utter nonsense ! Have you ever been in a Muay Thai/ MMA camp ?Obviously not. And Russians a...(Read More)

Russian assaulted at Central intersection

Wow Timothy ! Just by looking at motorcycle driver you are able to know their nationality . Respect ...(Read More)

Sea gypsies on Koh Lipe threaten rally in Bangkok over land conflict

Thinking about it, these sea gypsies are undoubtfully inhabitants of Thailand. Why are they treated ...(Read More)

Rescuers hopeful for missing sailors as search enters second day

Pooliekev, do you know or there are more american built warships in Thai navy? We know that the hel...(Read More)

One sailor rescued, six bodies retrieved

Would also be interesting to see what their safety drill training matrix looked like. How often they...(Read More)

One sailor rescued, six bodies retrieved

Worldwide saftey standards (solas, IMO) require vessels to carry more than one life jacket per crew ...(Read More)

Women volunteers called on to boost road safety

Seems strange in a country where women are treated as second class citizens that they are asked to a...(Read More)

Russian assaulted at Central intersection

Not something related to Russian only, just the vast majority of them. Most of the martial arts toss...(Read More)

Russian assaulted at Central intersection

No one in Government or TAT talks now about 'quality tourists'. Every cent, penny, ruble is ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
Pro Property Partners
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 